Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Kirk Cousins vs. Dallas Cowboys
Cousins scored a mere 10.5 fantasy points against the Cowboys back in Week 8, but that game was played in wet conditions at FedEx Field. In their previous three meetings, he averaged 22.6 points. Dallas has also allowed a top-six fantasy quarterback in each of their last two games, so look for Cousins to put up a very attractive stat line.
Philip Rivers vs. Cleveland Browns
Rivers has had an up and down season in the stat sheets, but I'd trust him this week based on a matchup against the Browns. Their pass defense has been awful on the road, allowing 11 touchdown passes and an average of 21.3 fantasy points per game to field generals. Look for the veteran to finish with top-10 numbers at his position.
Jared Goff vs. Arizona Cardinals
Goff has been a viable fantasy starter when the matchup is favorable, and that's the case this week when he travels to Arizona to face the Cardinals. Their defense has allowed an average of over 19 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks at home this season, and Goff beat them for 18.7 points in a matchup in London back in Week 7.
Josh McCown vs. Kansas City Chiefs
McCown has been an underrated fantasy quarterback, averaging 19.6 fantasy points in his last six games. He's also averaged 20.1 points in his last four home games, and an upcoming matchup against the Chiefs makes him a worthwhile streamer. In fact, Kansas City has allowed an average of 19 points to quarterbacks on the road.
Tyrod Taylor vs. New England Patriots
Taylor has thrown for one or fewer touchdown in six of his last seven full games, but his skills as a runner have kept him in the conversation as a No. 1 fantasy quarterback. He's had success at home against the Patriots too, scoring a combined 44.1 points in their last two meetings in Buffalo. Consider Taylor a very viable streamer this weekend.
Start 'Em: Matt Ryan vs. Vikings, Marcus Mariota vs. Texans
Sleepers: Brett Hundley vs. Buccaneers, Blake Bortles vs. Colts
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Ben Roethlisberger vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Roethlisberger has posted a combined eight touchdowns and 59.5 fantasy points over the last two weeks, but those games were at Heinz Field. Next up is a roadie against the Bengals, who have held him to one or fewer touchdown passes in nine of his 13 career meetings in Cincinnati. I'd temper expectations based on his noted road blues.
Matthew Stafford vs. Baltimore Ravens
Stafford, who rolled his ankle last week against the Vikings, has a difficult matchup ahead against the Ravens in Baltimore. Their defense has surrendered just three touchdowns and an average of 8.1 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks on their home field, which is the fewest in the league. Consider Stafford a real risk.
Alex Smith vs. New York Jets
Remember when Smith was one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football? Well, he's turned back into Alex Smith in his last three games, averaging a mere 13.3 fantasy points with three touchdowns and four interceptions. I'd keep him on the sidelines when he faces the Jets, who have surrendered just eight touchdown passes at home.
Andy Dalton vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Dalton has averaged around 19 fantasy points in his last two games, but this week's matchup against the Steelers makes him a sit 'em. Their defense has allowed just six touchdown passes on the road, and Dalton has scored fewer than 17 fantasy points in all but three of 13 career starts against Pittsburgh. I'd holster the Red Rifle for now.
Jacoby Brissett vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Brissett was a popular streamer last week based on a matchup against the Titans, but his 7.4-point stinker has his fantasy appeal in a nose dive. It will continue to decline this week, as the Jaguars have allowed just five touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at home. Brissett isn't an option this week.
Sit 'Em: DeShone Kizer at Chargers, Blaine Gabbert vs. Rams
Busts: Dak Prescott vs. Redskins (Thur.), Derek Carr vs. Giants
