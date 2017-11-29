Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns
This is the third week in a row the Chargers have been listed as a start 'em, and this is their best matchup of the three-week stretch. Defenses have averaged the most fantasy points when facing rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer and the Browns, and six of the last seven defenses to face them have ranked in the top 10 at the position.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
Let's stick with the Los Angeles theme and discuss the Rams, who face Blaine Gabbert and the Cardinals. While their defense has scored a combined four fantasy points in their last two games, L.A. should rebound against Arizona. Opposing defenses average almost nine points against them, and the Rams racked up 17 fantasy points against them in Week 7.
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
The Patriots have been on fire in recent weeks, scoring nine or more fantasy points in each of their last four games and five of their last six overall. That streak should continue in Buffalo, as defenses facing the Bills at Orchard Park have averaged 10.5 fantasy points a game. Look for the Patriots to finish with a solid stat line.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets
Kansas City's defense has struggled to produce in recent weeks, but an upcoming matchup against the Jets makes them an attractive option. Opposing defenses have finished tied for third or better in each of their last two games against Gang Green, and that includes 14 fantasy points from a mediocre Bucs defense back in Week 10.
Start 'Em: Jaguars D/ST vs. Colts, Titans D/ST vs. Texans
Sleepers: Bears D/ST vs. 49ers, Redskins D/ST at Cowboys (Thur.)
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
The Bills defense scored a respectable eight fantasy points in last week's win over the Chiefs, but this unit will struggle to produce even half of that against Tom Brady and the Patriots. In fact, defenses have averaged just three fantasy points when up against New England's explosive offense. Don't let these buffaloes roam.
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
Carolina's defense rewarded owners with a tremendous 17 fantasy points in last week's win over the Jets, but that was then and this is now ... and an upcoming matchup in New Orleans is anything but favorable. In fact, defenses that have faced Drew Brees and the Saints have finished 13th or worse in all but one game this season.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
The Cardinals produced a nice stat line last week with 13 fantasy points in a win over Blake Bortles and the Jaguars, but these birds need to be benched with the Rams next up on the schedule. With a much-improved Jared Goff under center, opposing defenses have averaged a meager 3.3 fantasy points per contest against Los Angeles.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Seattle's defense is dealing with injuries to several of it's best defensive backs, which is bad news with a matchup against Carson Wentz and the high-flying Eagles up next on the slate. Defenses have averaged fewer than five fantasy points per game versus Philadelphia, so this Legion of Boom might be the Legion of Bust this week.
Sit 'Em: Bengals D/ST vs. Steelers (Mon.), Falcons D/ST vs. Vikings
Busts: Eagles D/ST at Seahawks (Mon.), Vikings D/ST at Falcons
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!