Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Matt Bryant vs. Minnesota Vikings
Bryant continues to be one of the top kickers in fantasy football, scoring 11 fantasy points in three straight games while hitting double digits in four of his last five overall. He should continue his high level of production against the Vikings, who have surrendered an average of 9.2 fantasy points to opposing kickers on the road.
Ryan Succop vs. Houston Texans
Succop has cooled off after a hot start to the season, but I still like him against the Texans this week. Their defense has surrendered an average of 10.2 fantasy points to kickers on the road, which ranks as the fifth-most in the NFL. Furthermore, Houston has allowed six different kickers to finish in the top 10 overall this season.
Chris Boswell vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Boswell has been tough to trust this season, but a Monday night matchup against the Bengals is difficult to ignore. In his last contest against them, the veteran scored an impressive 17 fantasy points. What's more, Cincinnati has surrendered the third-most fantasy points (9.2 PPG) to opposing kickers on their home field this season.
Kai Forbath vs. Atlanta Falcons
Forbath has hit a bit of a slide, scoring a combined 12 fantasy points in his last two games. Regardless, I like this week's roadie against the Falcons in what could be a barnburner. Atlanta's defense has allowed an average of 9.1 fantasy points per game to kickers, and the position has ranked in the top 10 five times since Week 3.
Start 'Em: Dan Bailey vs. Redskins (Thur.), Mason Crosby vs. Buccaneers
Sleepers: Josh Lambo vs. Colts, Cairo Santos vs. 49ers
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Adam Vinatieri vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Vinatieri, listed as a start 'em last week, produced a solid 10 fantasy points in a loss to the Titans. Unfortunately, an upcoming matchup against the Jaguars isn't one that fantasy owners should look to exploit. Jacksonville's defense has surrendered an average of 6.6 fantasy points per game to kickers at home, so avoid Vinatieri.
Matt Prater vs. Baltimore Ravens
Prater has been on fire, scoring 11 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games. So while it's difficult to bench him, I would consider this a warning that his numbers could be mediocre in Baltimore. Their defense has allowed an average of 5.3 fantasy points a game to kickers at home, which is the second-fewest in the NFL.
Stephen Hauschka vs. New England Patriots
Hauschka is coming off a 12-point performance in a win over the Chiefs, but an upcoming home tilt against the Patriots makes him a risk this week. No team in the NFL has allowed fewer fantasy points to kickers on the road, and just two have finished better than 11th in points against them overall. Expect some regression this weekend.
Phil Dawson vs. Los Angeles Rams
Dawson was a hero for Cardinals and fantasy fans last week, scoring 15 fantasy points including a game-winning 57-yarder. He'll be hard pressed to hit double digits this week, however, as he faces a Rams defense that has allowed the third-fewest points to opposing kickers. Dawson was also held without a point against them in Week 7.
Sit 'Em: Nick Rose at Cowboys (Thurs.), Chandler Catanzaro vs. Chiefs
Busts: Harrison Butker at Jets, Jake Elliott at Seahawks
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!