Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Hunter Henry vs. Cleveland Browns
Henry is coming off one of his best performances of the season, scoring 18.6 PPR points in a win over the Cowboys. Fantasy fans should keep him active against the Browns, who have surrendered nine touchdowns and the second-most points to tight ends. What's more, their defense has surrendered a combined eight top-11 tight end weeky finishes overall.
Evan Engram vs. Oakland Raiders
Engram has seen his numbers tumble in recent weeks, as he's scored a combined 6.7 PPR points in his last two games. I'd keep the faith in the rookie, however, as a matchup against the Raiders should be good for what ails him. Their defense has allowed an average of 4.9 catches and the seventh-most PPR points to opposing tight ends.
Jared Cook vs. New York Giants
Cook has scored just 6.7 PPR points in his last two games, but this week's matchup against the Giants keeps him in the No. 1 tight end conversation. New York has surrendered the most touchdown receptions (10) and PPR points (17.8 PPR) to the position, and a combined eight tight ends have finished in the top 10 against them this season.
Julius Thomas vs. Denver Broncos
Revenge! Thomas has been a better option in PPR formats in recent weeks, averaging 11.6 points over his last four games. Next up is a date with his former team, the Broncos, who have allowed seven touchdowns and the fourth-most PPR points to tight ends in 2017. Denver has also surrendered seven top-12 tight ends based on PPR points.
Start 'Em: Delanie Walker vs. Texans, Vernon Davis at Cowboys (Thur.)
Sleepers: Jason Witten vs. Redskins (Thurs.), Marcedes Lewis vs. Colts
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Cameron Brate vs. Green Bay Packers
A top-10 fantasy tight end last season, Brate has seen his numbers tumble in recent weeks. He's averaged a mere 2.7 targets over his last three games, during which time he's seen 20 percent fewer snaps than rookie O.J. Howard. Brate also has a bad matchup against the Packers, who have surrendered the fewest PPR points to tight ends.
Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Seferian-Jenkins could have had a huge game last week had he not dropped a sure touchdown and had another one reversed (though it looked like a catch). Next up is a date with the Chiefs, who have held some of the best tight ends in the league to minimal totals in the stat sheets. Don't be surprised if ASJ has a stinker this week.
Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Los Angeles Rams
Seals-Jones has come out of nowhere to produce three touchdowns and an impressive 37.9 PPR points in his last two games. I'm expecting some regression in the stat sheets from the undrafted rookie, however, as the Rams have surrendered the seventh-fewest catches and the sixth-fewest PPR points to opposing tight ends this season.
Tyler Kroft vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Kroft has been a useful streamer when the matchup is favorable, but an upcoming contest against the Steelers is a bad one on paper. A touchdown-dependent tight end who puts up limited yardage, he could post a stinker against a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed just two tight ends to find the end zone this season. I'd sit Kroft.
Sit 'Em: Eric Ebron at Ravens, David Njoku at Chargers
Busts: Charles Clay vs. Patriots, Austin Hooper at Vikings
