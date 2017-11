The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to recap Week 12, including what to do with Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt. Is it time to bench him? (2:45). The guys also talk top performers (20:15) and biggest disappointments (34:55), and share quick takeaways from notable games (44:25). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (57:50). Like, subscribe and download!

