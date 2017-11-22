Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Turkey Day Dreams

The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to preview week 12 including Greg Olsen back to Carolina (4;46), and Tyrod Taylor announced as the starter for Buffalo (11;24). The crew gives their deep sleeper picks including Ronald McDonald and Danny Amendola (17:31) and then takes you through Every Damn Game (20;52) As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (48;25) . Like, subscribe and download!