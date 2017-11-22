Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Kirk Cousins vs. New York Giants Cousins has been a regular member of the start 'em portion of this column, and for good reason. He's scored 20-plus fantasy points in six of his last eight starts, and a matchup against the Giants is a favorable one. Their defense has surrendered nine total touchdowns and an average of 19.7 points per game to quarterbacks on the road. vs. Matthew Stafford vs. Minnesota Vikings This week's matchup looks bad for Stafford, but let's dive deeper into the numbers. The Vikings have played four road games (one in London), and two of those quarterbacks ranked in the top eight in fantasy points. The other two? Rookies DeShone Kizer and Mitchell Trubisky. Stafford has a nice trend of feasting on Thanksgiving, too. vs. Marcus Mariota vs. Indianapolis Colts Mariota has been a disappointment for fantasy fans overall this season, but I do like him ahead of this week's contest in Indianapolis. The Colts have surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks at home, and the position has ranked in the top 10 in four of their last seven games overall. Mariota is in a favorable spot. vs. Matt Ryan vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan has had a disappointing season in the stat sheets overall, but I'd still start him this week's based on a nice matchup against the Buccaneers. Their defense has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks on the road, and Ryan has roasted Tampa Bay for 20-plus points in each of their last four meetings in Atlanta. vs. Ben Roethlisberger vs. Green Bay Packers Roethlisberger is back! Well, at least he was last week when he whacked the Titans for 29 fantasy points. He's at Heinz Field again this week against the Packers, who have allowed a top-11 quarterback in three of their last six games. The other three were against Joe Flacco (in a blowout), Case Keenum and Trubisky. Start 'Em: Tyrod Taylor at Chiefs, Andy Dalton vs. Browns

Sleepers: Jacoby Brissett vs. Titans, Joe Flacco vs. Texans (Mon.)

