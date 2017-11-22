Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Kirk Cousins vs. New York Giants
Cousins has been a regular member of the start 'em portion of this column, and for good reason. He's scored 20-plus fantasy points in six of his last eight starts, and a matchup against the Giants is a favorable one. Their defense has surrendered nine total touchdowns and an average of 19.7 points per game to quarterbacks on the road.
Matthew Stafford vs. Minnesota Vikings
This week's matchup looks bad for Stafford, but let's dive deeper into the numbers. The Vikings have played four road games (one in London), and two of those quarterbacks ranked in the top eight in fantasy points. The other two? Rookies DeShone Kizer and Mitchell Trubisky. Stafford has a nice trend of feasting on Thanksgiving, too.
Marcus Mariota vs. Indianapolis Colts
Mariota has been a disappointment for fantasy fans overall this season, but I do like him ahead of this week's contest in Indianapolis. The Colts have surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks at home, and the position has ranked in the top 10 in four of their last seven games overall. Mariota is in a favorable spot.
Matt Ryan vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan has had a disappointing season in the stat sheets overall, but I'd still start him this week's based on a nice matchup against the Buccaneers. Their defense has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks on the road, and Ryan has roasted Tampa Bay for 20-plus points in each of their last four meetings in Atlanta.
Ben Roethlisberger vs. Green Bay Packers
Roethlisberger is back! Well, at least he was last week when he whacked the Titans for 29 fantasy points. He's at Heinz Field again this week against the Packers, who have allowed a top-11 quarterback in three of their last six games. The other three were against Joe Flacco (in a blowout), Case Keenum and Trubisky.
Start 'Em: Tyrod Taylor at Chiefs, Andy Dalton vs. Browns
Sleepers: Jacoby Brissett vs. Titans, Joe Flacco vs. Texans (Mon.)
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Drew Brees vs. Los Angeles Rams
This one might be bold, but hear me out. Brees has thrown for one or fewer touchdowns in three of his last five games, and the Saints will continue to lean on the run with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. Also, the Rams have held quarterbacks to three combined touchdowns at home (including Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins).
Derek Carr vs. Denver Broncos
The Broncos have struggled against quarterbacks in recent weeks, but can you trust Carr at this point? He's thrown for just one touchdown pass in six of his last seven games, and his highest fantasy output against the Broncos in a game is 13 points ... in 2015. While a turnaround is possible, Carr is no lock to reverse his fortunes.
Jared Goff vs. New Orleans Saints
Goff is back home in Los Angeles this week, but I'm not into his matchup against the Saints. New Orleans has been tough against quarterbacks on the road, as just one has finished better than 19th against them (and that was back in Week 1). Overall, their defense has allowed just four touchdown passes to home quarterbacks.
Case Keenum vs. Detroit Lions
Is Keenum's hot streak about to end against the Lions? Well, their defense has allowed just two quarterbacks to finish better than 13th in fantasy points this season. Oh, and here's a weird stat ... during the Matthew Stafford era, no quarterbacks but Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have hit the 16-point mark in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
Josh McCown vs. Carolina Panthers
McCown was one of the hotter fantasy quarterbacks in the NFL before New York's bye week, but I have doubts about his prospects against the Panthers. Their defense has allowed four touchdown passes and the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks on the road, so McCown could leave fantasy owners in a (statistical) tryptophan coma.
Sit 'Em: Eli Manning at Redskins (Thur.), Brett Hundley at Steelers
Busts: Ryan Fitzpatrick at Falcons, Blake Bortles at Cardinals
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!