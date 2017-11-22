Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Carlos Hyde vs. Seattle Seahawks You might look at this matchup and think it's not favorable, but Hyde has been the elixir for Seattle's tough run defense. In fact, he's rushed for a combined 227 yards and scored two touchdowns in his last two games against the Seahawks. In those contests, the talented Ohio State product has averaged a ridiculous 5.1 yards per attempt. vs. DeMarco Murray vs. Indianapolis Colts Murray has been tough to trust in fantasy leagues this season, but I'd roll the dice with a matchup against the Colts ahead. In three career games against them as a member of the Titans, Murray has scored no fewer than 16.9 PPR points. With a 45 percent lead on Derrick Henry in snaps since Week 8, Murray should see lot of work too. vs. Tevin Coleman vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coleman has seen more work in the absence of Devonta Freeman, but he's a solid option regardless of his teammate's status this week. That's due to a positive matchup against the Buccaneers, who have surrendered seven scrimmage touchdowns and an average of almost 30 PPR points per game to running backs on the road. Keep Coleman active. vs. Latavius Murray vs. Detroit Lions Murray and Jerick McKinnon have both seen an almost equal share of the Vikings backfield touches in the last two weeks, though the former is the favored goal-line option. Regardless, both backs bring value on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit. Over their last two games, the Lions have allowed four runners to rank 14th or better in PPR points. vs. Duke Johnson vs. Cincinnati Bengals Much like the situation in Minnesota, Johnson and Isaiah Crowell are both worth starting (Johnson more in PPR formats) against the Bengals. In their last seven games, Cincinnati's defense has surrendered seven top-20 PPR runners including four who ranked in the top 12. Back in Week 4, Johnson beat them for nine receptions and 21 points. Start 'Em: Alfred Morris vs. Chargers, C.J. Anderson at Raiders

Sleepers: Dion Lewis vs. Dolphins, J.D. McKissic at 49ers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Marshawn Lynch vs. Denver Broncos Lynch averaged a solid 6.1 yards per attempt last week, but he saw a mere 12 touches as game script cost him a chance at a nice afternoon. Unfortunately, an upcoming matchup against the Broncos doesn't bode well for much success. Their defense has allowed just 77.1 rushing yards and four rushing scores to opposing runners this season. vs. Joe Mixon vs. Cleveland Browns Mixon has seen a decent amount of volume in recent weeks, but a brutal offensive line has cost him in the stat sheets. In fact, he's averaging just 2.9 yards per attempt on the ground. Couple that with a matchup against the Browns, who have allowed just 3.1 yards-per-attempt average among backs, and Mixon is an obvious sit 'em choice. vs. Doug Martin vs. Atlanta Falcons Martin has dominated Tampa Bay's backfield touches over the last two weeks, but his production (11.5 PPR points) hasn't matched his opportunities. Next on the schedule is a date with the Falcons, who have allowed just one rushing touchdown to backs at home. Martin has also averaged 7.6 PPR points in his last three contests in Atlanta. vs. Alex Collins vs. Houston Texans Collins has become the featured back for the Ravens in the ground game, scoring 15-plus PPR points in two of his last three games. I'd beware him this week, though, as the Texans have been tough against the run. In fact, their defense has allowed the fewest PPR points (14.1 PPG) and hasn't allowed a single score to a back on the road. vs. Frank Gore vs. Tennessee Titans Gore has seen more than his share of the touches in the Colts backfield (58) since Week 8, but his numbers have not been stellar. In fact, he averaged just 62 yards per game in that time. Gore has also failed to score a touchdown in each of his last seven contests. The Titans have allowed just three rushing scores to backs too, so Gore is a sit. Sit 'Em: LeGarrette Blount vs. Bears, Bilal Powell vs. Panthers

Busts: Jordan Howard at Eagles, Ameer Abdullah vs. Vikings (Thur.)

