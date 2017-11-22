Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Evan Engram vs. Washington Redskins Engram had a 1.9-point stinker in last week's win over the Chiefs, but that's no reason to sit the talented rookie ahead of prime matchup in Washington. In fact, he should remain a virtual must-start against the Redskins. Their defense has allowed six tight ends to finish in the top 10 in PPR formats, and Engram should add to that list. vs. Vernon Davis vs. New York Giants Davis has produced no fewer than 9.7 PPR points in four of his last five games, and an upcoming matchup against the Giants on Thanksgiving offers him another opportunity to produce. Big Blue has been bad against tight ends, allowing a total of eight top-seven finishers at the position, including 10 touchdowns and the most PPR points overall. vs. Kyle Rudolph vs. Detroit Lions Rudolph isn't putting up huge PPR numbers, but he has produced no fewer than 8.7 points in each of his last six games. Next on the slate is a date with the Lions, who have allowed him to produce nine catches or a touchdown in four of their last five meetings. Plus, how can you possibly not start Rudolph during the holiday season? vs. Jared Cook vs. Denver Broncos Cook's inconsistent stat lines are enough to drive fantasy fans nuts, but he's still a startable asset when he faces a vulnerable defense. That's the case this week, at least on paper, as the Broncos have allowed an average of 90 yards and 19.5 PPR points per game to opposing tight ends on the road. Let's hope that Jared can cook at home. Start 'Em: Jack Doyle vs. Titans, Delanie Walker at Colts

Sleepers: Tyler Kroft vs. Browns, Benjamin Watson vs. Texans (Mon.)

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Charles Clay vs. Kansas City Chiefs Clay, listed as a sit 'em last week, mustered a mere 5.7 PPR points in a blowout loss to the Chargers. The schedule doesn't improve for the veteran this week either, as the Chiefs have surrendered just one touchdown and the third-fewest PPR points to tight ends this season. That includes holding Engram to just 1.9 points last week. vs. Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. Carolina Panthers Seferian-Jenkins is tough to bench in PPR formats, but owners in standard formats might want to seek alternatives. The Panthers have allowed just two tight ends to score more than eight standard points in a game against them this season, and one of them was Zach Ertz. Their defense has also allowed a tight end to score in just three games. vs. O.J. Howard vs. Atlanta Falcons Howard put up one of his best stat lines of the season last week with 11.2 PPR points against the Dolphins. The rookie will be hard pressed to duplicate those totals, though, as Atlanta's defense has been tough on tight ends this season. In fact, the Falcons have allowed just one touchdown and the sixth-fewest points to the position. vs. Julius Thomas vs. New England Patriots Thomas has seen a slight uptick in value in recent weeks, as he's found the end zone twice and averaged 12.1 PPR points in his last three games. I'm not a believer in the veteran this week, however, as the Patriots have allowed an average of just 46.8 yards with two touchdowns to tight ends at home. I'd keep Thomas on the sidelines. Sit 'Em: Austin Hooper vs. Buccaneers, Marcedes Lewis at Cardinals

Busts: Jason Witten vs. Chargers (Thur.), Coby Fleener at Rams

