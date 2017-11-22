Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Justin Tucker vs. Houston Texans Tucker has been hotter than a deep-fried turkey on Thanksgiving Day, scoring double-digit fantasy points in five of his last six games while averaging an impressive 11.2 points per game in that time. His success should continue against the Texans, who have allowed an average of 10.3 fantasy points a game to opposing kickers on the road this year. vs. Harrison Butker vs. Buffalo Bills The Butt kicker strikes again! Listed as a start 'em last week, he scored nine fantasy points in a loss to the Giants and has now scored nine or more points in five of his seven games with the Chiefs. I like him to produce a cornucopia of points against the Bills, who have surrendered 10 points per contest to opposing kickers on the road. vs. Chris Boswell vs. Green Bay Packers Boswell went off for 18 fantasy points in last week's win over the Titans, and an upcoming matchup against the Packers makes him a solid option once again. Over their last five games, Green Bay has allowed four kickers to finish in the top seven in fantasy points at the position. Look for Boswell to record quite the plentiful stat line. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. Tennessee Titans Vinatieri might rank an unimpressive 14th in fantasy points among kickers, but he has scored 10 or more points in four of his last six games. That includes a 12-point performance against this week's opponent, the Titans, who have surrendered an average of 10.8 fantasy points per game to kickers on the road. I'd add and start Vinatieri. Start 'Em: Ryan Succop at Colts, Brandon McManus at Raiders

Sleepers: Blair Walsh at 49ers, Giorgio Tavecchio vs. Broncos

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Mason Crosby vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Crosby's fantasy value has taken a nose dive this season, as he's scored five or fewer points in six of his last seven games. That includes last week's goose egg in a shutout loss to the Ravens. His prospects don't figure to improve in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers haven't allowed a single kicker to finish better than 16th at Heinz Field. vs. Graham Gano vs. New York Jets Gano has had his share of productive stat lines this season, but he's been inconsistent for fantasy fans overall. That will continue when he visits the Jets, who have been tough on kickers at MetLife Stadium. In fact, their defense has allowed six points a game to the position at home. That's the fifth-fewest allowed, making Gano a gamble. vs. Mike Nugent vs. Los Angeles Chargers Nugent has recorded nine or more fantasy points in two of four games with the Cowboys, but he scored a combined five in the other two contests. Based on this week's matchup against the Chargers, he's unlikely to produce a stellar stat line. Los Angeles has allowed an average of 6.2 fantasy points a game to opposing kickers on the road. vs. Stephen Hauschka vs. Kansas City Chiefs Hauschka has scored eight or more fantasy points in three of his last five games, two of which came at the end of a five-game streak with double-digit points. However, a tough matchup against the Chiefs makes the veteran a sit 'em this week. Kansas City has surrendered a mere six fantasy points per contest to opposing kickers this season. Sit 'Em: Chandler Catanzaro vs. Panthers, Ka'imi Fairbairn at Ravens (Mon.)

Busts: Nick Novak at Cowboys (Thur.), Phil Dawson vs. Jaguars

