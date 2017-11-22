Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears Philadelphia fields one of the top defenses in fantasy football, and that success should continue against rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears. Over their last five games, defenses facing Chicago have ranked no worse than tied for 10th in fantasy points. Don't expect these Eagles to be turkeys in this NFC competition. vs. Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans The Ravens defense posted a stat-sheet stuffer (26 points) last week against the Packers, and their next opponent has been a favorable one for the position in recent weeks. Houston, without superstar rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, has allowed two of their last three opposing defenses to finish in the top nine in fantasy points. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers Remember when you would avoid the Packers on the defensive matchups? Well, that was before Aaron Rodgers went down for the season. Brett Hundley has been mediocre at best under center, and he was downright awful last week with three interceptions and no offensive touchdowns. The Packers are a mess, so the Steelers should ride high. vs. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns The Bengals defense has scored at least eight fantasy points in three of its last four games, and this week's matchup against the Browns bodes well for a similar performance. No opposing defense has finished worse than tied for 10th in fantasy points in Cleveland's last six games, so these cats should feast on their AFC North rival. Start 'Em: Patriots D/ST vs. Dolphins, Chargers D/ST at Cowboys (Thur.)

Sleepers: Titans D/ST at Colts, Raiders D/ST vs. Broncos

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo's defense has gone from a solid fantasy unit to one that needs to be avoided in the span of a few weeks. This unit has scored a combined minus-five fantasy points over its last two games, and an upcoming matchup in Kansas City makes the Bills a risk. Defenses have averaged the fifth-fewest fantasy points (3.9 PPG) against them. vs. Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints The Rams defense can be a real beast when the matchup is favorable, but that's not the case this week when the Saints visit Hollywood. In their first 10 games, New Orleans has allowed just one defensive team to finish better than 13th in fantasy points at the position. What's more, five of them finished 22nd or worse based on points. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons In one of the better defensive performances of Week 11, the Buccaneers put up 18 fantasy points in a win over the Dolphins. Fans should avoid chasing the points here, however, as an upcoming battle in Atlanta will be far less favorable. Of Atlanta's four home opponents, three have ranked tied for 16th or worse in defensive fantasy points. vs. New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams New Orleans has posted some of the better defensive statistics in fantasy football this season, but it's tough to trust this unit ahead of a tough road matchup in Los Angeles. The Rams have allowed just two defenses to rank better than 10th in points at the position, while six others have finished tied for 21st or worse this season. Sit 'Em: Lions D/ST vs. Vikings (Thur.), Dolphins D/ST at Patriots

Busts: Giants D/ST at Redskins (Thur.), Vikings D/ST at Lions (Thur.)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!