Like/Dislike: Eli Manning, Giants will produce vs. Chiefs

What we are talking about: John Fox He's going to stick around in Chicago

Rex Burkhead Bringing "Justice" to lineups

Sterling Shepard He's a MUST-START this week

It's incredible watching the New Orleans Saints morph in front of our eyes. The team has gone from a pass-happy attack that had about as much interest in playing defense as James Harden to this run-first, defensive team that would have fit in well with the NFC Central of the 1980s. And yes, I mean NFC Central. The transformation has been as jarring as a pop sensation that suddenly has an edge to it and new attitude. And is it sad that the example of such a pop sensation at the top of my mind is Robin Sparkles? I might have a problem. We get these stat packs from our crack NFL Research department and check this out: Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are on pace to be the second running back duo in NFL history to each have 1,400 scrimmage yards. The only other team to do it? The 1985 Cleveland Browns with Earnest Byner and Kevin Mack. And while I give you a moment to take in the knowledge the Browns once had a credible offense, consider this. Ingram has three 100-yard rushing games and seven rushing touchdowns in his last five. He had three and seven in his previous 25 games combined. He currently ranks sixth in the NFL with 672 rushing yards. He would be the first Saints player to rank in the top 10 in individual rush yards in the Drew Brees era (since 2006). That's the thing. While Ingram and Kamara have become big-time studs, Brees is a complementary piece. It's not like the dude can't play anymore, he's just doing what he can to help his team win. It's gotten to the point where you really have to wonder whether to start Brees or not. This is a good week for it. Because the Redskins are 20th in total defense, and more vulnerable against the pass. But I'm not sure this is going to be one of those vintage Brees games. I mean, I would hate to be that guy who has to tell you to start Brees, because it seems automatic. But I kind of do. Which is such a strange world to be living in. (Also my friend is starting him against me in my league of record and I really hope this jinxes the hell out of him.) But hey, let's rock. And without further ado ...