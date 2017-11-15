Picking the Perfect Week 11 fantasy football lineup

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well, don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 11 from The NFL Fantasy Stronghold.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 11 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

Tom Brady is good at playing quarterback and he gets to face a Raiders defense that doesn't have an interception this year. Jay Ajayi gets to take aim at the Cowboys run defense as the Eagles' newly-minted RB1. Will Mark Ingram follow up his Week 10 explosion with another good week? Or will it be Alvin Kamara? Mike Evans is back and gets to face the Dolphins. Robert Woods has a tough matchup but has been red-hot lately. Travis Kelce against the Giants is stealing. The Jaguars get a chance to tee off on the Browns offense. And Jake Elliott.

Alex Gelhar's Week 11 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

Alex is all in on the Chiefs this week with a healthy Alex Smith, Kareem Hunt, Travis Kelce stack. Melvin Gordon looks to bounce back against a Bills defense that was shredded by the Saints last week. Hi, Mike Evans! Amari Cooper hasn't given us much this year. Can he break through against the Patriots in Mexico City? Hey everyone, the Jaguars are back. And Justin Tucker.

Matt Harmon's Week 11 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

Harmon is expecting Russell Wilson to stay hot this week against the Falcons on Monday night and to bring Paul Richardson along with him. Kareem Hunt is back, guys. Hey there, Jay Ajayi! How you doin', Mike Evans? Vernon Davis is a sneaky contrarian play against a good Saints defense. The Jaguars are still here. And Jake Elliott

Marcas Grant's Week 11 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

What's up, Tom Brady? With Nathan Peterman under center, I expect the Bills to lean on LeSean McCoy against a poor run defense. Le'Veon Bell is good at football no matter the matchup. Larry Fitzgerald should continue to see plenty of targets against a struggling Houston secondary. The same goes for Sterling Shepard against Kansas City. Speaking of the Chiefs ... yo, Travis Kelce! The Jaguars just keep hanging around. And Stephen Gostkowski.

