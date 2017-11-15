Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Carolina, Indianapolis, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills The Chargers defense has not been a consistent option for fantasy owners this season, but you have to like this week's matchup against the Bills. With Tyrod Taylor benched, Buffalo will start a rookie in Nathan Peterman at quarterback. That could mean lots of a sacks and takeaways for the Bolts, which means lots of fantasy points. vs. Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Detroit's defense put up a solid 14 fantasy points in last week's win over the Browns, which put them at six double-digit performances in their first nine games. This unit should add to that mark against the Bears, who have allowed four straight defenses to finish tied for 10th or better against them. I'd start 'em in this NFC North contest. vs. Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans The Cardinals defense hasn't been the most productive from a fantasy perspective, but it's worth a look when the matchup is favorable. That's the case this weekend, as Arizona travels to Houston to face Tom Savage and the Texans. The last two units to face them both finished in the top 10 in fantasy points among defenses, too. vs. Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants Kansas City's defense is fresh off a bye week and should be in for a big statistical weekend in the Big Apple. Over their last five games, the Giants have allowed the opposition's defense to rank in the top 10 three times. The Chiefs might surrender some points in this contest, but I'd also expect them to force several turnovers this weekend too. Start 'Em: Jaguars D/ST at Browns, Saints D/ST vs. Redskins

Sleepers: Broncos D/ST vs. Bengals, Dolphins D/ST vs. Buccaneers

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers The Bills defense was shredded a week ago, as the Saints put up a 47-burger in a blowout loss at Orchard Park. Next up is a date with the Chargers, who have been tough on opposing defenses in Los Angeles. In fact, defensive units have averaged a mere five fantasy points a game versus Philip Rivers and his offense at home. vs. Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks Atlanta's defense put up an impressive 16 fantasy points (eight sacks) against the Cowboys last week, but I wouldn't expect a repeat performance in Seattle. Defensive units that have faced Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest have averaged 4.7 fantasy points, so don't expect very much from these Dirty Birds. vs. Washington Redskins vs. New Orleans Saints The Redskins defense has struggled to produce for fantasy owners, scoring five or fewer points in five of its last six games. That trend of low production will continue against the Saints, who have not been kind to opposing defenses. In fact, the position has averaged a mere 3.8 fantasy points when facing Drew Brees and his offense. vs. Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Dallas had put together two solid defensive performances in wins over the 49ers and Redskins, but this unit has since combined to score eight fantasy points in its last two games. Their prospects don't look great against the Eagles either, as defenses have averaged just 5.3 points against Carson Wentz and his high-powered pass attack. Sit 'Em: Giants D/ST vs. Chiefs, Raiders D/ST vs. Patriots (Mexico City)

Busts: Vikings D/ST vs. Rams, Ravens D/ST at Packers

