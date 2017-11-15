Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Carolina, Indianapolis, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jake Elliott vs. Dallas Cowboys Elliott has been one of the top kickers in fantasy football, scoring no fewer than eight fantasy points in a game while reaching double digits five different times. His streak of success should continue in a pivotal matchup in Dallas, as the Cowboys have given up an average of nine fantasy points per game to opposing kickers at home. vs. Harrison Butker vs. New York Giants Butt kicker! The Chiefs booter has been quite a fantasy asset this season, scoring 11 or more fantasy points in four of his six games as the main man in Kansas City. Still a free agent in most leagues after a bye, Butker should be added and started when he faces the Giants. Their defense has allowed 9.5 points a game to kickers at home. vs. Wil Lutz vs. Washington Redskins Listed as a start 'em last week, Lutz went off for 13 fantasy points in a blowout win over the Bills. He should remain in starting lineups against the Redskins, who have allowed a combined five kickers to finished tied for 11th or better in fantasy points in their last six games. This Lutz won't be a putz in what could be a barnburner. vs. Matt Prater vs. Chicago Bears Prater has been on a nice hot streak in recent weeks, as he's scored eight or more fantasy points in four straight games while averaging 11.2 points in that time. The veteran will be in a good spot to produce good numbers once again, as the Bears have given up an average of nearly nine fantasy points per game to the position this season. Start 'Em: Justin Tucker at Packers, Chris Boswell vs. Titans (TNF)

Sleepers: Brandon McManus vs. Bengals, Phil Dawson at Texans

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Mason Crosby vs. Baltimore Ravens Crosby went off for 13 fantasy points in last week's win over the Bears, but starting him based on that performance alone is a case of chasing points. He had scored five or fewer fantasy points in seven of his previous eight games, and the Packers unstable offense makes it tough to guarantee opportunities. I'd keep Crosby on the bench. vs. Giorgio Tavecchio vs. New England Patriots Tavecchio scored a solid 11 fantasy points before Oakland's bye week, but don't be so quick to add him off the waiver wire. That's due in part to the fact that he had more than five points in just one of his previous six games, not to mention that a matchup against the Patriots isn't favorable. There are better alternatives this week. vs. Mike Nugent vs. Philadelphia Eagles Nugent put up a stinker in last week's blowout loss to the Falcons, and the struggles of the Cowboys offense in that contest is troublesome. If Dallas doesn't move the ball on the ground and protect Dak Prescott, scoring opportunities are going to be few and far between for everyone ... including Nugent. Keep him on the sidelines. vs. Nick Rose vs. Minnesota Vikings Rose had a solid stat line for fantasy footballers last week, scoring 14 points in a loss to the Vikings. But as the hair band Poison once said, "Every Rose has its Thorn." He could fall back to earth against the Saints, who have allowed just one kicker to finish better than 11th in points at the position in their last seven contests. Sit 'Em: Steven Hauschka at Chargers, Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Cardinals

Busts: Ryan Succop at Steelers (TNF), Matt Bryant at Seahawks (MNF)

