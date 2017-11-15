Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Carolina, Indianapolis, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Evan Engram vs. Kansas City Chiefs Engram continues to ignore the trend of rookie tight ends who can't produce, as he's found the end zone in four straight games and is now among the top players at his position. So while the Chiefs have allowed one touchdown reception and are tied for the seventh-fewest PPR points allowed to tight ends, Engram should remain in lineups. vs. Vernon Davis vs. New Orleans Saints Davis has endured two straight poor matchups on paper, and he's still scored a combined 27.8 PPR points in those contests. The veteran faces another tough opponent this week in New Orleans, but sometimes opportunities are more important than the matchup. I would continue to ride Davis until Jordan Reed is able to return. vs. Jason Witten vs. Philadelphia Eagles Witten has been difficult to predict at times, but he remains one of the best tight ends in PPR formats overall. This week he faces the Eagles, who have had a tough time defending the position this season. Furthermore, Witten has scored 10-plus PPR points in all but three of his 13 career matchups at home against this NFC East rival. vs. Cameron Brate vs. Miami Dolphins The Buccaneers offense has been a mess in recent weeks, and Brate's stink bomb of a performance against the Jets proves it. But with four teams on a bye and his position at a premium, he's still a viable starter against the Dolphins. Miami's defense has allowed the fifth-most PPR points (15.7 PPG) to opposing tight ends thus far. Start 'Em: Kyle Rudolph vs. Rams, Jared Cook vs. Patriots (Mexico City)

Sleepers: Tyler Kroft at Broncos, Marcedes Lewis at Browns

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Charles Clay vs. Los Angeles Chargers Clay returned to action last week and was a non-factor, posting just 3.3 PPR points in a loss to the Saints. While I like him as a waiver-wire add for the rest of the season, I would temper expectations against the Chargers. Their defense has allowed just two tight ends (Rob Gronkowski, Zach Ertz) to finish better than 17th in points. vs. Eric Ebron vs. Chicago Bears Listed as a sleeper last week, Ebron paid dividends with a touchdown and 11.9 PPR points versus the Browns. I wouldn't chase the points though, as he had failed to score more than eight points in each of his previous six contests. Ebron also faces a Bears defense that has allowed two touchdowns and the ninth-fewest points to tight ends. vs. Coby Fleener vs. Washington Redskins Fleener has one of the best matchups among tight ends, as the Redskins have allowed the second-fewest PPR points to tight ends on the road. Here's the problem ... the Saints are now a run-based offense, and Fleener isn't a great blocker. As a result, his snap percentage has sunk to 27 percent in the last four weekends. vs. Martellus Bennett vs. Oakland Raiders Bennett is back in New England, where he ranked among the better tight ends in fantasy football a season. However, that was without Rob Gronkowski and before he had dealt with a bum shoulder. He saw a mere nine snaps last week in Denver, so even a favorable matchup against the Raiders won't make him streamable. Sit 'Em: Antonio Gates vs. Bills, David Njoku vs. Jaguars

Busts: O.J. Howard at Dolphins, C.J. Fiedorowicz vs. Cardinals

