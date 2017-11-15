Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Carolina, Indianapolis, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Chris Thompson vs. New Orleans Saints Thompson has been one of the best PPR runners in league this season, and a matchup in New Orleans makes him a potential star for fantasy fans. With Rob Kelley injured, the versatile back could see more touches against a Saints defense that has given up a total of eight top-20 performances to the position. Consider him a must-start. vs. Jerick McKinnon vs. Los Angeles Rams McKinnon took a backseat to Latavius Murray last week, so consider this a promotion for both runners ahead of a matchup against the Rams. As good as this team has been in recent weeks, their defense has still allowed the second-most PPR points to opposing runners on the road and five top-10 PPR performances to the position overall. vs. Jordan Howard vs. Detroit Lions JoHo was a no-show in the stat sheets, scoring 5.4 PPR points in a loss to the Packers. Despite that he's now scored fewer than eight points in three of his last five games, however, I'm still rolling with him against the Lions. Their defense has allowed a top-20 PPR runner in five straight games, including Isaiah Crowell just last weekend. vs. Marshawn Lynch vs. New England Patriots Lynch is coming off his best stat line of the season, scoring 20.3 PPR points against the Dolphins, and this week's matchup versus the Patriots makes him a nice flex option. New England has served up seven touchdowns and the fourth-most PPR points to backs, so look for Lynch to produce an attractive stat line in this vital AFC battle. vs. Rex Burkhead vs. Oakland Raiders An argument can be made to start all three of New England's running backs this week, so this isn't limited to Burkhead but also includes Dion Lewis and James White. The Raiders have allowed the fifth-most PPR points to backs overall, and their defense has given up at least one top-11 runner (six total) over their last five contests. Start 'Em: Jay Ajayi at Cowboys, Isaiah Crowell vs. Jaguars

Sleepers: Javorius Allen at Packers, Kenyan Drake vs. Buccaneers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Joe Mixon vs. Denver Broncos Mixon has scored a touchdown in the last two weeks, but he's also totaled a mere two catches and 86 total yards in those contests. Next up on the schedule is a date with the Broncos, who have been tough on running backs for most of this season. In fact, their defense has surrendered just 70.5 rushing yards to the position at home. vs. Lamar Miller vs. Arizona Cardinals Miller could be in for a down week in the stat sheets against Arizona. The Red Birds have allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points to running backs, and just three have finished better than 14th against them. Miller has also averaged a modest 58 yards on the ground in the two contests he's started since the Texans lost Deshaun Watson. vs. Alfred Morris vs. Philadelphia Eagles Morris led the Cowboys in touches a week ago, but the ineffectiveness of the offensive line (without Tyron Smith) limited his production. Next up is a date with the Eagles, who have surrendered a league-low 43.5 rushing yards a game on the road this season. Overall, the Birds has given up the fifth-fewest PPR points to backs. vs. Austin Ekeler vs. Buffalo Bills Ekeler went off for 119 total yards and two touchdowns last week in Jacksonville, which could prompt some fantasy owners to chase the points. But ... can he do it again? Melvin Gordon still has a sizable lead in touches since Week 7, and Ekeler's 30 percent snap total during that time needs to rise if he's to have stand-alone value. vs. Tarik Cohen vs. Detroit Lions Remember when Cohen was a PPR star with all the looks of a solid flex starter? Seems like a while ago, because he's become an afterthought in the Chicago offense. In fact, his snaps (24 percent) and touches (7) are about the same as what Benny Cunningham has seen over the last three weeks. Cohen is now a sit (or drop). Sit 'Em: Jamaal Williams vs. Ravens, Samaje Perine at Saints

Busts: Doug Martin at Dolphins, Thomas Rawls vs. Falcons (MNF)

