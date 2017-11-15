Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Carolina, Indianapolis, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Alex Smith vs. New York Giants One of the most underrated quarterbacks in fantasy football, Smith has emerged into a solid option regardless of the matchup. He should take a bite out of the Giants this week, as their defense has allowed an average of more than 22 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks in the Big Apple. Look for Smith to produce a monster stat line. vs. Carson Wentz vs. Dallas Cowboys Like Smith, Wentz has emerged into one of the best quarterbacks in the world of fantasy football. His resume includes five performances of 20-plus points, including a 20-point average in his four road games this season. He should continue to put up a ton of production versus the Cowboys, whose defense will miss linebacker Sean Lee. vs. Drew Brees vs. Washington Redskins Brees is now the leader of one of the league's most prolific run offenses, which hasn't done much to improve his fantasy appeal. Regardless, he'll remain a viable starter (weird to write that about him) against a Redskins team that has given up nine touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks on the road. vs. Kirk Cousins vs. New Orleans Saints The Saints defense has been impressive this season, but I'm still not afraid to roll Cousins out there against them. New Orleans has faced just two fantasy-relevant quarterbacks (Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford) at home, and the duo combined to throw for six touchdowns. I can see Cousins finishing in the 18-22 fantasy point range this weekend. vs. Derek Carr vs. New England Patriots Carr has failed to score more than 14 fantasy points in all but one of his last six starts, but this week's matchup against the Patriots could cure what ails him. Their defense has allowed 17 touchdown passes, the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and five top-10 finishes at the position. Consider Carr a worthwhile streamer. Start 'Em: Case Keenum vs. Rams, Eli Manning vs. Chiefs

Sleepers: Jay Cutler vs. Buccaneers, Blake Bortles at Cleveland

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Matt Ryan vs. Seattle Seahawks Ryan continued to disappoint fantasy footballers last week, scoring fewer than 16 fantasy points for the sixth time this season. While the Seahawks defense has some injuries to deal with, this unit has still allowed just one quarterback (Deshaun Watson) to finish higher than 13th in fantasy points. I'd avoid Ryan this week if at all possible. vs. Matthew Stafford vs. Chicago Bears Sit Stafford? Are you nuts? Maybe, but hear me out. The Bears have allowed just four touchdown passes and an average of 12.9 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks on their home field this season. Stafford hasn't fared well at Soldier Field either, as he's recorded fewer than 15 points in all but two of his eight career games there. vs. Philip Rivers vs. Buffalo Bills Last week, Rivers did what no other quarterback had done this season ... he scored 15 fantasy points against the Jaguars (15.3 to be exact). However, it was his fourth straight game with fewer than 16 points. That's not good, and neither is a contest versus the Bills. Just one signal-caller has finished better than 15th against them this season. vs. Andy Dalton vs. Denver Broncos Fantasy fans might like Dalton as a sleeper this week, as the Broncos have allowed seven touchdowns and over 40 fantasy points to quarterbacks in their last two games. Of course, those two quarterbacks were Wentz and Tom Brady. Dalton isn't on that level, so don't expect the Red Rifle to fire off a substantial stat line. vs. Brett Hundley vs. Baltimore Ravens Hundley recorded a respectable game last week, scoring 16.1 fantasy points in a win over the Bears. Unless you're in a super flex or two-quarterback league, however, he's not a great option against the Ravens. Their defense has surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points per game on the road to opposing quarterbacks this season. Sit 'Em: Joe Flacco at Packers, DeShone Kizer vs. Jaguars

Busts: Jared Goff at Vikings, Marcus Mariota at Steelers (TNF)

