Time to move on from Marcus Mariota in fantasy

Your fantasy team suffered a loss. Maybe a player got injured. Maybe he's just not playing well. Either way, you get to play the waiver wire now. It's all good when you're looking through the list of names, hoping to find the spark that will ignite your squad to the playoffs and beyond. But when it's in the with new, it has to be out with the old. Sometimes, it's easy to see the player that no longer deserves a spot on your roster. Sometimes ... not so much. Don't worry. We're here to help. Consider us the break up counselor that will help ease the separation.

All ownership percentages based on NFL.com leagues

Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans (60 percent owned)

Remember when every other Will Fuller catch was a touchdown? Sigh. Those were the days. There are a couple of obvious reasons that you'd want to part ways with the Texans' receiver. The first is ... well, Tom Savage. Since Deshaun Watson's injury, the Houston passing game has been in shambles with most of the volume going in DeAndre Hopkins' direction. The second is that Fuller is expected to miss at least a week with a rib injury. Finally, one not-so-obvious reason is that Fuller's schedule doesn't do him a lot of favors with matchups against the Ravens, Jaguars and Steelers down the stretch. You don't want any part of this.

Rob Kelley, RB, Washington Redskins (66.4 percent owned)

Much like Fuller, Kelley is dealing with an injury that could keep him out of Week 11. But before any of that happened, Kelley wasn't offering that much for your fantasy roster. Aside from his 78-yard outburst in Week 2, the Washington back is averaging 19 rushing yards per game. Nineteen. One less than 20. That's ungood, y'all. Plus, it's not as though you can lean on him in PPR leagues considering he has just four receptions all season. If you're waiting for Kelley to come around, you can stop now.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans (89.4 percent owned)

I know guys with our name have to stick together ... but sometimes you have to face hard truths. Mariota has thrown just seven touchdown passes all season, compared to six interceptions. The only thing that has kept him among the top 20 fantasy signal-callers this season is that he's scored three rushing touchdowns. The Titans offense is boring and average with little reason to expect more. In fact, you'd have to go back to Week 12 of last year to find Mariota's most recent 20-point fantasy game. Outside of deep leagues or two-QB leagues, it's hard to make a case for holding a roster spot.

Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens (43.3 percent owned)

Ever since Danny Woodhead went down with an injury, we've been trying to make Buck Allen a fantasy thing. It's been a rough ride at times with the Ravens' offensive inconsistency, yet we've persisted. I'm over that now. Allen's production has made him hard to figure which means he's probably been left on your bench more often than not. Now those opportunities are likely to take a big hit with Woodhead getting healthy and expected to be back in action as soon as this week. The Buck stops here. I refuse to feel ashamed for writing that.

Willie Snead, WR, New Orleans Saints (47.6 percent owned)

The assumption was that once Snead returned from an early-season suspension he would slide into a comfortable role with a requisite amount of targets. You know what happens when people assume, right? Yeah, that part. In four games, Snead has three targets and one catch for 11 yards. Want proof of how bad it's been for Snead in fantasy this year? He posted minus-two points in a game where he didn't see a single target. If that's not a cue that you can move on without him, I don't know what is.

