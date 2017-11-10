Like/Dislike: Marvin Jones motoring in fantasy football

What we are talking about:
-
Injuries, man.
Don't throw in the towel.
-
Marvin Jones
Dude is on fire.
-
Keenan Allen
Not a great spot this week.
Weâve had a lot of huge injuries this year. Deshaun Watson. Dalvin Cook. Odell Beckham Junior. Yeah, I should know. I had them all on one team. And sure, it would have been easy for me to throw in the towel. It would have been easy for me to ghost this lineup and never return. It would have been easy for me to mail it in harder than George Clooney as Batman. But you want to know what I did? Iâve continued to field a competitive lineup. Well, as competitive as a lineup with C.J. Beathard can be. But even if you think youâre out of it, you should approach your fantasy lineup like a Kardashian approaches life. Do anything you can to stay relevant. Scour the wire. Make trades. Show some skin on Instagram. All right. Donât feel like you have to do the last one. Hereâs what Iâm saying. Donât be a hero. You donât have to be Batman. Just please, donât be a Joker.
Never give up. Never surrender.â NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLfantasy) November 9, 2017
Tag the person in your league who needs a pep talk from @adamrank. pic.twitter.com/2DPIvW9wNM
Thatâs (expletive) deep, bay bay.
So Iâm not going to spend a lot of time getting to the point. Iâm just going to do it. Oh, and quick warning. Lots of wrestling stuff happened this week. I feel like I was being good about it recently (which is probably [expletive] news to my editors). Thatâs all out the window. But there is some straight-up fantasy news here. And a lot of wrestling. Letâs get started.
And without further ado ...
Jared Goff has seen his numbers increase in three consecutive games. I've been on the Hype Train for a while. I might ride this one to the very end. THE VERY END.
I'm starting with screaming. This is going to be some week.
I wrote about Eli Manning in Unpopular Opinions this week. Actually, it was very-pro Eli. Let's see if he's inspired about his looming benching to have one final last gasp. Against SF? Seems likely.
Josh McCown is a good fantasy option. Five consecutive weeks with double-digit touchdowns. I abhor people who just go by straight fantasy points in their assessments. Dude has played some great quarterback. It's that simple.
I removed Jameis Winston for Tyrod Taylor in a couple of my leagues recently. I'm happy with my selection. Tough matchup, sure. But the Saints have allowed a lot of rushing yards to quarterbacks.
Case Keenum would be a spicy stream this week against Washington who has allowed the fourth-most points to quarterbacks since Week 4.
Cam Newton has a nice matchup this week. He's been not so good, but I'd be willing to risk it this week.
Image Boy, I wonder how badly Survivor Series buy-rates are going to drop after the bait-and-switch we got this week. I mean, I was all set for a Jinder vs. Brock championship match. And now you want me to buy-in for an A.J. Styles vs. Brock Lesnar match with just little over a week to build? I'm sorry, this is truly awful. Truly awful to believe that there is anybody else in the world who would actually think this. I have to believe that even in his heart-of-hearts, even Jinder realizes this is for the best. Like one time I got bumped at the Improv for Robin Williams. You're like, yeah, that seems about right.
Image I liked hot-shot tag team switch on RAW, too. Especially if it gives us the Shield vs. the New Day (the real Shield, not Sublime with Rome type Shield). And credit to Brandon Stroud for the Sublime with Rome joke. I saw Sublime in high school. And you're not the real Sublime, Rome! No matter how hard you try.
Image The biggest wrestling news, of course, is Chris Jericho facing KENNY FREAKING OMEGA at Wrestle Kingdom 12 on January 4th, 2018 at the Tokyo Dome. The idea came to Jericho because he wanted a wrestling version of McGregor and Mayweather. As in something we've never seen. Perfect. You'll know if your friend is a true wrestling fan if he or she is freaking out over this. I am.
Matt Forte is the damn GOAT. We all know this. He's getting a lot of touches and he's making the most of it. Continue this, and the HOF is a lock. Great matchup against the Bucs if you're wondering. Keep an eye on his knee injury though.
I'd play Forte over the starting running back of the Cowboys this week. Well if that RB isn't Ezekiel Elliott. What? I have to write this early in the week.
Jordan Howard crushes the Packers. And you know they are going to give him like 50 touches this week. I'm also thinking Tarik Cohen in deeper leagues. The Packers aren't good.
Jerick McKinnon has been a savior on a lot of my teams. He's fourth among RBs since Week 4. Start him with confidence.
The 49ers have allowed the most points to running backs. Orleans Darkwa is a great start. Fine, "COME TO THE DARKWA SIDE!" Had to be done.
Jamaal Charles is a sneaky play against the Patriots, who have allowed the second-most receiving yards to running backs. Sneaky, sneaky.
I know the Raiders are off this week. But if anybody had rage-dropped Marshawn Lynch, maybe pick him up. At least check.
Image Finally caught up with all of the "Impractical Jokers" for this season. Amazing. It almost broke my heart in the finale when Q made a little girl cry during one of their grocery store challenges. That girl had your back, and you sold her out! But another great season for the boys. And some day I'm going to find a way to be on that show. At the very least, I think there should be a walking tour of the spots IJ films at in New York. I'm enough of a dork to sign up for that.
Adam Thielen is the Vikings wide receiver I would want to start this week. I mean, if I had a choice.
Bob Woods is such an excellent player. Leads the Rams in targets, receiving yards and receptions this year. Shutting down the anti-USC WR narrative, too. Along with Nellie Swag (Nelson Agholor).
And JuJu Smith-Schuster has been fine, too. I'm curious to see if Martavis Bryant gets some targets thrown his way this week. I'll still roll with JuJu.
Marvin Jones Junior has played great. He's averaged more than 17 fantasy points per game over his last three. He also had 11 targets last week. ELEVEN.
Sammy Watkins didn't get a ton of targets against the Giants. But he made the most of it. I like him better in traditional leagues because of it.
I still have DeAndre Hopkins as a WR2. But his playoff schedule is brutal. I'd see if you could move him. You're not getting true value, but this is a chance to get something.
Robby Anderson has a nice matchup against the Bucs. Well, that goes for every Jets player.
Adam Humphries is a sneaky sleeper with Ryan Fitzpatrick as his quarterback. Fitz loves the underneath stuff, especially with Mike Evans out.
I don't want to play Hunter Henry against Jacksonville, who are so great defensively. But Rivers is going to work the underneath also. It's like being given free beer, only it's terrible domestic drafts. Sometimes you have to make due.
Julius Thomas has a bad matchup against the Panthers. But sometimes when a quarterback likes you, that's all you need. Well, actually, you do need targets.
Tyler Kroft has been a Top 10 (seventh to be exact) tight end since Week 4. Well, in PPR leagues.
Love the Bears defense this week. They've allowed the sixth-fewest yards this year. Hard to believe I was in a production meeting after Week 1 and somebody was trying to convince me the Bears D was bad. (TRUE STORY.)
The Jaguars have the NFL's top scoring defense and are allowing just 14.6 points per game. Since 1994, 26 teams have allowed fewer than 15 points per game over a full season. All 26 made the playoffs.
Image By the time you read this, I will have hopefully, finally, have watched the Ric Flair "30-for-30." I'm sure they did an amazing job. I've read the books, heard podcasts, so it's probably not something that's going to be news to me. But I do love seeing him get his run for what he did in the industry. He's the exemplification of somebody who actually lived their gimmick. Although, is that a good thing?
I'm not completely sour on Marcus Mariota. I like what he's got working. Love that Corey Davis is back. I'm just not ready to jump in with him this week against the Bengals who are playing well defensively.
The Bengals have allowed 13 offensive touchdowns this season. Fourth-best in the league. You wonder what could have been had Hue Jackson stayed. Was Cleveland worth it, Hue?
But Mariota is likely on your wire right now. He might be worth a stash, even if you don't need him this week.
Jacoby Brissett has one really good game to his name this year. He's not going to add a second one against the Steelers. Pittsburgh might be the second-best D behind Jacksonville in the AFC.
Blake Bortles has a nice schedule down the stretch. Well, after this week against the Chargers. The Chargers D is kind of nice stream-able option this week. This could be really low-scoring. I know, excellent analysis.
BTW, I caught numerous examples of Tony Romo saying, "Jim, the Broncos could either run or throw it here." I'm serious. Check the audio!
Kirk Cousins ranks third in passer rating. The Vikings have allowed the third-lowest passer rating. I see this being the kind of game where Chris Thompson can get some work. But Cousins doesn't have a great game.
C.J. Beathard is going to start this week. What the stuff? Are you going to play my pal Jimmy G at any point this season? Are you doing a mail-order quarterback type of thing? You're just going to get hitched without seeing him play? Seems like a good idea.
I know Derek Carr is on a bye. But by the time he reads this, there is a good chance he will have been dropped from my fantasy roster. I know this is some "Friday" (expletive), like how are you going to get dropped from a fantasy team on your bye week. But it happens.
Image So Shane told Kurt Angle that he there was going to be retribution for the attack on Daniel Bryan. Which only happened because of your unprovoked attack on RAW one night because, yeah, what was the reason again? Oh yeah, you're the inferior brand. You are the show with A.J. Styles so that kind of doesn't work. But I wish the WWE would have at least began to plant the seeds of this with the RAW announce team running down Smackdown Live for months, maybe even a year. (Which is hard because Corey Graves is on both shows.) Have RAW win all of the matches at the co-branded PPVs. At least give us something. Other than Shane being all, "I'm a petulant jerk and I have this perceived inferiority complex. Let's start a fight." Although, I do know people like that so maybe this is just too close to home.
Image And Piers Morgan. Don't ever put disrespect on the names Corey Graves and Heath Slater ever again. And why do you always go to the "Twitter followers" defense when we know the majority of your followers are fake? This is such awful behavior. But it's sadder than anything else because Morgan was at the top of the world when he replaced Larry King. Now, yeah, I don't even know what he's doing now. His life is like the Sister Christian scene from "Boogie Nights."
Melvin Gordon has a tough matchup this week. I know, Jaguars against the run, LOLZ! But the team looked so much better with Marcell Dareus. This was such a great, low-key pickup for my friends down in Duval County, Florida.
I'm not saying the Jaguars are going to stop everyone. But if they can slow teams down in obvious running situations, that's going to be big. Seriously. Get on board.
I'd take a pass on Latavius Murray. He had one miracle game in an exploitable matchup.
The Browns are actually tough on opposing running backs (on the ground). So it makes sense to bench Ameer Abdullah this week.
And I like Abdullah as a person, and I like him as a player. He was my Rex Burkhead before Rex Burkhead. But dude fumbles way too much to trust.
How fun was it to play the Dolphins running backs last week? Don't do it again. The Panthers have allowed the third-fewest points to running backs.
Image Somebody needs to tell P. Diddy that Brother Love was already a beloved gimmick from the 1990s. It's pretty disrespectful of him, actually.
Congratulations to Alshon Jeffery for having a huge week. I don't care. I also don't care that he's on a bye, either.
T.Y. Hilton was a monster in Week 9. That's for sure. Right after I said some not nice things about him on "Good Morning Football Weekend." But really, I was lamenting his conditions, not him.
Speaking of conditions. I won't play Hilton this week against the Steelers. Unless you absolutely can't avoid it. I mean, if you have to choose between him and Tanner Gentry, then be realistic. But otherwise, I'm out.
Keenan Allen is also in a very similar situation. The Jaguars have allowed 4.7 fantasy points to No. 1 wideouts this year. If Allen can avoid getting into a fight, consider it a win.
Stefon Diggs could be in a very tough position against Josh Norman this week. You might want to go with some other options.
Demaryius Thomas. Also another tough start this week. The Patriots are getting better on defense. I'd rather go Emmanuel Sanders.
Why is Amari Cooper on a thing known as the hands team?
Josh Doctson is the best of the Washington receivers, but I'm not really feeling him this week against the Vikings. I'll pass.
Feeling super-bummed for Will Fuller. He was at quite a pace, but it's clear Tom Savage isn't going to be able to get him the ball.
But I do want to give some respect to Corey Davis and that toe-drag swag he showed in his return. Just leave him on the bench for one more week.
Jordy Nelson looked a little better. I think Devante Adams might be the best long-term receiver for the Packers. But I don't want to play them against the Bears this week.
I'm all for players sticking up for their teammates. The Mike Evans hit seemed a little unnecessary. If you want to square up against a dude, fine. But man, that was a little aggressive. Glad A.J. Green wasn't suspended or anything. Things happen sometimes.
I don't anticipate Ryan Fitzpatrick getting the ball to DeSean Jackson. I just don't.
Jason Witten. Every time I think he's out, he responds with a huge game. So I'm starting him this week, but I'm putting him here.
Image I know a lot of people have lamented for Aaron Rodgers, because it's clear the Packers do not have a great team around him. But, and I'm sorry, think of all of the great Bears defensive players who have had to suffer with insufficient quarterback play over the years. Sorry man, I'm all out of tears.
Image I'm not feeling the Twitter 280 characters, either. I mean, it is nicer to have people put full names on their tweets asking for roster advice instead of having to figure out which Williams/Smith/Prescott you're talking about. But then again, I also don't need to know the name of your prom date, either. Mine was Raquel. I think my point is, just because you have the power, don't let it corrupt you. That's all.
