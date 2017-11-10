Like/Dislike: Marvin Jones motoring in fantasy football

What we are talking about: Injuries, man. Don't throw in the towel.

Marvin Jones Dude is on fire.

Keenan Allen Not a great spot this week.

Weâve had a lot of huge injuries this year. Deshaun Watson. Dalvin Cook. Odell Beckham Junior. Yeah, I should know. I had them all on one team. And sure, it would have been easy for me to throw in the towel. It would have been easy for me to ghost this lineup and never return. It would have been easy for me to mail it in harder than George Clooney as Batman. But you want to know what I did? Iâve continued to field a competitive lineup. Well, as competitive as a lineup with C.J. Beathard can be. But even if you think youâre out of it, you should approach your fantasy lineup like a Kardashian approaches life. Do anything you can to stay relevant. Scour the wire. Make trades. Show some skin on Instagram. All right. Donât feel like you have to do the last one. Hereâs what Iâm saying. Donât be a hero. You donât have to be Batman. Just please, donât be a Joker. Never give up. Never surrender.



Thatâs (expletive) deep, bay bay. So Iâm not going to spend a lot of time getting to the point. Iâm just going to do it. Oh, and quick warning. Lots of wrestling stuff happened this week. I feel like I was being good about it recently (which is probably [expletive] news to my editors). Thatâs all out the window. But there is some straight-up fantasy news here. And a lot of wrestling. Letâs get started. And without further ado ...