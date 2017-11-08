Picking the Perfect Week 10 fantasy football lineup

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well, don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 10 from The NFL Fantasy Stronghold.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 10 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

Jared Goff is everyone's new favorite fantasy quarterback and gets to face a weak Texans secondary. Maybe that means another big play or two for Sammy Watkins. Let's all hope Leonard Fournette is back so he can run all over the Chargers defense. Jordan Howard should eat plenty against a Packers defense that has been vulnerable up front. I can't think of a more hipster pick than Robby Anderson ... and I dig it. If you don't have Rob Gronkowski in your lineup this week, you're doing it wrong. The Jaguars defense has been ferocious all year. And Wil Lutz.

Alex Gelhar's Week 10 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

Maybe Alex is still triggered by what Matthew Stafford did to his Packers last week. Or maybe it's because Stafford is playing the Browns. Jordan Howard is back! Todd Gurley should keep eating this week against the Texans. Antonio Brown is good at football and has a good matchup. Doug Baldwin is starting to get hot and has a pretty favorable matchup against the Cardinals on Thursday night. Gronk's gonna Gronk. The Rams defense gets to pick on Tom Savage this week. And Kai Forbath.

Matt Harmon's Week 10 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

The lion is roaring again in Carolina. Harmon believes Cam Newton will roar big-time against the Dolphins and could bring Devin Funchess along for the ride. What's up, Todd Gurley? Hey there, Leonard Fournette. How goes it, Antonio Brown? Kyle Rudolph should be able to exploit a good matchup against Washington. The Bears defense gets its shot at a suddenly inept Packers offense. And Kai Forbath.

Marcas Grant's Week 6 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

Pleased to see you again, Jared Goff. Le'Veon Bell is back after a bye and gets to feast on a porous Colts defense. What's new, Jordan Howard? Antonio Brown is back! I'm going back to the Julio Jones well against the Cowboys. He's due, right? Time to Gronk. The Rams defense is still hanging around. And Dan Bailey.

Those are our picks for Week 10. Hit us up on Twitter with your lineup. Enjoy the games!

It's not too late to play NFL Fantasy! Join or create a league for FREE.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat at marcasg9.