Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running backs

Byes: Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jordan Howard vs. Green Bay Packers Howard has been inconsistent in recent weeks, scoring fewer than eight PPR points in two of his last four games. I like him to produce a strong stat line this week against the Packers, however. Green Bay has allowed the third-most PPR points to runners on the road, while the Bears backs have scored the second-most PPR points at home. vs. Jerick McKinnon vs. Washington Redskins McKinnon scored 24-plus PPR points in three of his last four games before Minnesota's bye week, and he should continue to rack up the points when the Vikings travel to Washington. Their defense has allowed three top-six PPR performances to opposing running backs, and the position has also averaged almost six receptions at FedEx Field. vs. Carlos Hyde vs. New York Giants Hyde was a PPR superstar last week, as he hauled in a career-best nine catches in a loss to the Cardinals. The Ohio State product figures to be active in both the ground and air attacks against the Giants, who have allowed an average of 103.6 rushing yards with six scrimmage touchdowns to opposing runners in road contests this season. vs. Alvin Kamara vs. Buffalo Bills Kamara has been a PPR machine since the Saints traded Adrian Peterson, as he's averaged almost 19 fantasy points per game. While this week's matchup in Buffalo does seem tough on paper, their defense has surrendered three top-20 PPR backs in their last four games. I'd continue to ride the rookie in this important inter-conference battle. vs. Matt Forte vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Forte has been hot in recent weeks, scoring 11-plus PPR points in four straight games while leading the Jets backfield in snaps and touches in that span. He should continue to produce in the stat sheets against the Buccaneers, who have surrendered an average of 26.8 PPR points to running backs this season. That ranks as the third most. Start 'Em: Lamar Miller at Rams, Isaiah Crowell at Lions

Sleepers: Derrick Henry vs. Bengals, Orleans Darkwa at 49ers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Ameer Abdullah vs. Cleveland Browns Abdullah could have had a huge stat line last week against the Packers, but he fumbled twice and landed in coach Jim Caldwell's doghouse. Regardless, the Nebraska product will remain a risk based on a tough matchup against the Browns. Their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (74.3 YPG) to backs this season. vs. Joe Mixon vs. Tennessee Titans Mixon has started to dominate the Bengals backfield, as he was the leader in snaps and touches last week. Still, he's averaged just 2.9 yards per attempt behind a questionable offensive line. The rookie also has a tough matchup against the Titans, who have allowed just two runners to finish better than 15th in their last six contests. vs. Doug Martin vs. New York Jets Martin has been a disappointment, finishing outside of the top-25 PPR backs in three of his last four games. Furthermore, he was limited to 18 snaps and a season-low eight touches in a loss to the Saints. Next up is a difficult matchup against the Jets, who haven't allowed a runner to finish better than 22nd in their last four contests. vs. Aaron Jones vs. Chicago Bears Jones appeared to take over a featured role for the Packers back in Week 7, but Ty Montgomery out-snapped him and saw one fewer touch in their last contest. That leaves a lot of questions heading into a matchup with the Bears, whose defense has been much more formidable at Soldier Field. The rookie is a risk, even as a flex option. vs. Rob Kelley vs. Minnesota Vikings Kelly put up his best stat line of the season a week ago, rushing for two touchdowns in a win over the Seahawks. He put up a mere 18 yards on the ground, however, as both of his scores came from inside the green zone. He's unlikely to find a lot of success against the Vikings and their fearsome run defense, so don't chase the points. Sit 'Em: Jonathan Stewart vs. Dolphins (MNF), Thomas Rawls at Cardinals (TNF)

Busts: Adrian Peterson vs. Seahawks (TNF), Mike Gillislee at Broncos

