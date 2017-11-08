Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Cameron Brate vs. New York Jets The Buccaneers will be without superstar wideout Mike Evans for this week's matchup against the Jets, so you have to like Brate's chances of putting up a nice stat line in what is a plus matchup on paper. Their defense has surrendered an average of 17.1 PPR points a game to opposing tight ends on the road, which is sixth-most overall. vs. Evan Engram vs. San Francisco 49ers This week's matchup against the Niners is not good on paper, as their defense has allowed the sixth-fewest PPR points to tight ends (9.9 PPG) this season. But sometimes you have to look past the matchup and explore the opportunities, and Engram is fourth in targets among tight ends. The rookie remains a must-start in fantasy leagues. vs. Kyle Rudolph vs. Washington Redskins Rudolph has been a roller coaster ride in the stat sheets for fantasy footballers, but he has scored nine-plus PPR points in four straight games and should remain in active lineups against the Redskins. Their defense has allowed six tight ends to finish 11th or better in points this year, and four of them finished among the top seven. vs. Hunter Henry vs. Jacksonville Jaguars You might be thinking that this week's matchup in Jacksonville is a bad one for Henry, but the numbers suggest that the opposite is true. While tough on wide receivers, the Jaguars have allowed four tight ends to finish in the top 12 in PPR points overall. At home, their defense has surrendered the eighth-most points to the position. vs. Vernon Davis vs. Minnesota Vikings Davis doesn't have a great matchup on paper, as the Vikings have surrendered just three touchdowns to tight ends this season. But sometimes volume is more important than the opponent, and Davis showed that with a double-digit PPR performance in Seattle. As long as Jordan Reed is out, Davis has to be considered a legitimate starter. Start 'Em: Austin Seferian-Jenkins at Buccaneers, Vernon Davis vs. Vikings

Sleepers: Tyler Kroft at Titans, Ed Dickson vs. Dolphins (MNF)

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Julius Thomas vs. Carolina Panthers Thomas went off for 20.4 PPR points in a loss to the Raiders, so some fantasy fans might want to chase the points this week, though I wouldn't advise that move. The veteran didn't score that many points in his previous four games combined, and Carolina has surrendered an average of just 8.9 points to opposing tight ends at home. vs. Jason Witten vs. Atlanta Falcons Witten has been all or nothing in the stat sheets, scoring 12-plus PPR points four times while scoring fewer than two points in three other contests. He could be on the bad side of this trend against the Falcons, who held Rob Gronkowski to 51 yards in Week 7 and have allowed the fourth-fewest PPR points (8.7 PPG) to tight ends this season. vs. Martellus Bennett vs. Chicago Bears In the event that he returns to action after missing a week with a bum shoulder, Bennett still needs to be benched in all fantasy leagues in what is a tough matchup against the Bears. Their defense has been formidable at Soldier Field, allowing an average of 16.5 points per game. Don't be shocked if Bennett struggles to produce again. vs. Coby Fleener vs. Buffalo Bills Fleener has done a Houdini act in the stat sheets, scoring a combined 18.9 PPR points in his last six games after putting up 28.7 points in his first two games. With Willie Snead back in the pass attack and a matchup against the Bills, who have held tight ends mostly in check this season, Fleener needs to remain on fantasy benches. vs. Marcedes Lewis vs. Los Angeles Chargers You know the pickings are slim at the tight end position when I have to list Lewis as a sit 'em. That's what happens when you offer up 18 starts and sits per position during the bye weeks. So while Lewis is tied for fourth among tight ends in touchdowns with four, he's not someone to lean on versus the Chargers' formidable pass defense. Sit 'Em: Austin Hooper vs. Cowboys, Nick O'Leary vs. Saints

Busts: Jack Doyle vs. Steelers, Jermaine Gresham vs. Seahawks (TNF)

