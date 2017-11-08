Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns The Lions have one of the more aggressive defensive units in the league, and that will benefit their fantasy owners in what is a plus matchup against the Browns. Believe it or not, but defenses that have faced Cleveland have finished in the top 10 in points at the position six different times, and none has finished worse than 13th. vs. Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans Los Angeles has fielded one of the better defenses in fantasy football in recent weeks, scoring an average of 15.3 points in their last three games. This trend should continue against Tom Savage and the Texans, as defenses have finished 10th or better against them five times this season. Look for the Rams to post a monster stat line. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts The Steelers defense will be fresh off a bye week, and an upcoming matchup in Indianapolis makes this unit a solid start for fantasy owners. Each of the last three defenses to face Jacoby Brissett and the Colts has finished in the top 10 in fantasy points at the position, and six units have ranked in the top 10 against them overall. vs. New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos There was once a time when the Broncos were a terrible matchup for opposing fantasy defenses, but that time isn't now. In fact, each of the last four units to face them has finished 10th or better (three of them were tied for third or better). Oh, and Denver has decided to stick with Brock Osweiler at quarterback this weekend as well. Fire up the Patriots this week, even on the road. Start 'Em: Seahawks D/ST at Cardinals (TNF), Panthers D/ST vs. Dolphins

Sleepers: Bears D/ST vs. Packers, Titans D/ST vs. Bengals

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots The Broncos defense was one of the first picked in most fantasy drafts, but it hasn't lived up to expectations. In fact, this unit isn't even a top-20 fantasy defense after nine weeks. If that weren't enough to kick them to the curb, then consider a matchup versus Tom Brady and the Patriots. I'd stable these Broncos. vs. Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints Buffalo's defense ranks in the top 10 in fantasy points this season, but this unit is not a must-start when the matchup isn't favorable. That's the case this week, as the Bills host Drew Brees and the Saints. Just one defense has ranked better than 13th in fantasy scoring against New Orleans, and four of them have finished T-22nd or worse. vs. Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons Dallas has been a solid fantasy option over the last three weeks, scoring 15 or more points twice while averaging 12.3 points in that time. Still, a matchup against the Falcons is not what you would call favorable. In fact, opposing defenses have finished in a tie for 15th or worse in all but two games against them. Beware the 'Boys. vs. Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams The Texans defense is coming off an impressive 12-point performance against the Colts, but this week's matchup against the Rams isn't a favorable one. Just one defense has finished better than tied for 15th in points when facing Jared Goff and his offense, and five defenses have ranked 21st or worse. That's a big problem, Houston. Sit 'Em: Chargers D/ST at Jaguars, Dolphins D/ST at Panthers

Busts: Falcons D/ST vs. Cowboys, Redskins D/ST vs. Vikings

