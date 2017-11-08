Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Kai Forbath vs. Washington Redskins Forbath, who is on the waiver wire in countless leagues, scored a combined 50 fantasy points in three games before Minnesota's bye week. He's now a must-start against the Redskins, who have surrendered the second-most points (9.5 PPG) to kickers on their home field. Overall, four kickers have finished in the top eight against them. vs. Greg Zuerlein vs. Houston Texans The best kicker in fantasy football this season, Zuerlein remains available in more than 40 percent of NFL.com leagues. He should be added (where free) and started this week against the Texans, who have allowed an average of almost nine fantasy points a game to kickers. Overall, the Texans have allowed five top-10 finishes this season. vs. Ryan Succop vs. Cincinnati Bengals Succop scored a mere five fantasy points in last week's win over the Ravens, but fantasy fans should continue to ride the Titans booter in a plus matchup against the Bengals. Their defense has been generous to kickers, allowing an average of 10 points per game to the position on the road. Succop should record top-10 totals this week. vs. Chris Boswell vs. Indianapolis Colts Boswell had a nice streak going before Pittsburgh's bye week, scoring eight or more fantasy points in four of his last five games. He should continue that streak against the Colts, who have allowed four kickers to finish in the top seven this season. In all, kickers have averaged better than nine fantasy points per game against them. Start 'Em: Stephen Gostkowski at Broncos, Mike Nugent at Falcons

Sleepers: Connor Barth vs. Packers, Aldrick Rosas at 49ers

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Brandon McManus vs. New England Patriots McManus came out of nowhere to put up a 15-point performance in last week's loss to the Eagles, but I'd still keep him on the sidelines against the Patriots. McManus has been unreliable as a fantasy kicker overall, and New England has surrendered an average of fewer than six fantasy points per game to the position after nine weeks. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Vinatieri, listed as a start 'em in each of the last two weeks, has produced a solid 21 fantasy points in that time. His streak of success could come to an end this week, however, as the Steelers and their tough defense visit Indianapolis. In their first eight games, Pittsburgh has allowed just one kicker to finish in the top 15. vs. Mason Crosby vs. Chicago Bears Crosby has been a disappointment for fantasy fans this season, as he ranks outside of the top 20 kickers based on points. He's likely to remain ineffective in the stat sheets this week, as the Bears have been tough on kickers at Solider Field. In fact, the position has averaged fewer than seven points per contest in the Windy City. vs. Stephen Hauschka vs. New Orleans Saints Hauschka has re-emerged into a useful fantasy option this season, as he ranks in the top eight in points at the position. Unfortunately, this week's matchup against the Saints isn't a favorable one. New Orleans has surrendered an average of just 5.7 fantasy points to kickers on the road, so Hauschka is a real candidate to disappoint. Sit 'Em: Chandler Catanzaro at Buccaneers, Ka'imi Fairbairn at Rams

Busts: Matt Bryant vs. Cowboys, Blair Walsh at Cardinals (TNF)

