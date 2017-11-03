Week 9 bold fantasy predictions: Eddie Lacy booms

All your favorite NFL Fantasy analysts (and the other ones, too) spend all week pouring over data, slugging through hours of game film and debating amongst each to give you the best advice on what to do with your fake football squads. In this space, however, as the work week comes to an end we'll crank up the heat a bit more than usual and go off the map. Every week, our analysts will drop their boldest predictions and inevitably dance around their desks with idiotic grins if they ever happen to come true. If said predictions go belly up, we shall never speak of them again.

Alex Gelhar: Non-QB players will throw more touchdown passes than Andy Dalton this week

Andy Dalton is playing the Jaguars. The Jaguars are an elite defense with the league's best pass rush. Andy Dalton has been sacked the third-most times in the league. I don't anticipate Dalton throwing many, if any, touchdowns this week. And in recent weeks we've seen players like Tarik Cohen throw touchdowns, and players like Tyreek Hill attempt them. So I'm going REALLY bold this week and saying non-QB players will combine for more touchdown passes than Andy Dalton this week.

Marcas Grant: Eddie Lacy will score double-digit fantasy points

If I wrote this about nearly any other player and called it a bold prediction, I would be laughed off the interwebs. But this is Eddie Lacy and the Seahawks 26th-ranked rushing offense (which was actually higher than I'd imagined), so this feels like running full speed ahead into a black hole. But Pete Carroll has said the team wants to get Lacy the ball more and he's facing a Washington defense that has been pliable against opposing running backs. I'm not asking a lot. Just 10-12 points. Then again, considering the state of the 'Hawks running game, maybe it is a lot.

James Koh: Tyreek Hill goes big in the Big D

It's potentially the highest-scoring game of the week, as the Chiefs take on the Cowboys. A boom-or-bust type player on a weekly basis, this week Hill will go, in the words of Big Shaq, "Boom." Lock up Hill for 150+ scrimmage yards and two total tugs.

Michael Fabiano: Adrian Peterson will outscore every single 49ers players

No, I'm not talking about the combined points of all the 49ers, but not one member of their team will outscore him on an individual basis. The Cardinals plan to "feed the beast" this week, and no team has been more generous to fantasy running backs than San Francisco's swiss cheese run defense. I'm expecting the old AD to return and run wild.

Cynthia Frelund: DeAndre Hopkins still ends up a top-seven wideout

Losing DeShaun Watson changed my model's projection for the Texans offense by nine points (30 to 21). Losing Watson is the worst, but the Colts defense has allowed five different quarterbacks to throw for more than 300 yards and post a 100-plus passer rating. Hopkins' volume and usage in this offense is still essential.

Adam Rank: Jay Cutler will throw three touchdowns

I should really know better by now, but the heart wants what it wants. And now Cutler is back to being the savior of the Dolphins after you all got a look at what Matt Moore was about. The Raiders aren't even in the top-10 in points allowed to quarterbacks. But feel like this an exploitable matchup for Cutler and the Dolphins.

Matt "Franchise" Franciscovich: Damien Williams scores the Dolphins' first rushing touchdown of 2017.

With Jay Ajayi in Philly, Miami will employ a tandem backfield between Kenyon Drake and Damien Williams. Some are quick to lean towards Drake being the main beneficiary of Ajayi's departure, but Williams scored six total touchdowns last year, three rushing and three receiving, all of which came from the red zone. Those six red zone scores were just one fewer than Ajayi had last season. Williams also has 25 touches to Drake's 16 this year. Going up against a Raiders defense that has surrendered four of its five touchdowns to running backs this year in the last four weeks, chalk up a trip to the paint for the Miami back.

Matt Harmon: Alex Collins repeats as a top-10 fantasy back

"Can't put the genie back in the bottle" is one of my DRINK phrases from our podcast, and it really applies to the Ravens and Alex Collins situation. The second-year back has been balling essentially since the day he hit the active roster for Baltimore. He ranks fourth in our Next Gen Stats' "yards gained after defenders close within a yard" metric, sporting a 4.49 average. It's a stat that helps measure running back elusiveness. Collins has been running over, through and around defenders all season. And when the Ravens finally gave him the majority of the backfield carries, he shined and provided their offense an identity. If they go away from that, they're nuts. The Ravens feed Collins big-time on Sunday and he begins his run as an every-week fantasy starter for the rest of 2017.