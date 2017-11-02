Fantasy News  

 

 

Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Add Josh Gordon or nah?

  • By NFL.com
The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to discuss Josh Gordon's conditional reinstatement and the latest trades including Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo, Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco, and Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane failing his physical. The crew goes through Trade Calls (36:36) and who to drop. As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps.(69:45) Like, subscribe and download!

