The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to discuss Josh Gordon's conditional reinstatement and the latest trades including Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo, Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco, and Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane failing his physical. The crew goes through Trade Calls (36:36) and who to drop. As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps.(69:45) Like, subscribe and download!
Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Add Josh Gordon or nah?
- Published: Nov. 2, 2017 at 03:51 p.m.
- Updated: Nov. 2, 2017 at 03:57 p.m.
View all comments