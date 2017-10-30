Fantasy impact of 49ers trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

The NFL trade deadline has long been a symbolic date on the calendar rather than a time for blockbuster moves, as teams prefer not to part with precious draft picks. Well, after Duane Brown was moved by the Texans to Seattle, the 49ers one-upped them with a massive blockbuster deal for a player they hope will be their franchise quarterback. The team officially moved a future second-round pick for Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

This isn't a massive move for fantasy reasons, but it certainly will lift the tide of the few fantasy-relevant playmakers in the 49ers offense, including Carlos Hyde, Pierre Garcon (when healthy) and George Kittle. Garoppolo threw for 496 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in his two relief appearances last year for the Patriots, posting a passer rating of over 100 in each game. That's something a 49ers quarterback has done just once in 2017. This isn't reason to make desperate moves to acquire these players, but those who had been concerned over Hyde or Garcon's outlook should sleep a little easier.

Garoppolo will need some time to get acclimated to Kyle Shanahan's system, and it'll be worth watching if the give him snaps or even start him this week against the Cardinals. It's early, but those still hurting for a quarterback in the wake of the Aaron Rodgers and Carson Palmer injuries should add Garoppolo this week. The waiver wire is thinning out and if Shanahan can work some magic Garoppolo has some favorable matchups in on the horizon including the Giants, Texans and Titans.

