Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals "Sacksonville" is back after a bye week, and there's no better defense for fantasy owners to start this weekend. Opposing defenses playing at home are averaging more than 12 fantasy points a game against Andy Dalton and the Bengals, so the Jaguars should have a feast of sacks and turnovers in this battle of vicious cats. vs. Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants The Rams have one of the better defenses in fantasy football, and a matchup against the Giants and their patchwork offense makes Wade Phillips' unit a solid option this week. Opposing defenses have ranked in the top 10 in fantasy points four times in New York's first seven games, and three of those big performances came on the G-Men's home field. vs. Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts The Texans defense has lost some of its luster due to injuries, but fantasy footballers can still stream this unit when the matchup is favorable. That's the case this week, as Houston hosts Jacoby Brissett and a Colts team that allowed an opposing defense to finish in the top 10 in points at the position five times so far. vs. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos Philadelphia scored 18 fantasy points in last week's win over the 49ers, and an upcoming matchup against the Broncos makes their defense a nice start once again. Trevor Siemian has had his share of struggles in recent weeks, so it's no surprise that two of their last three opponents have fielded top-three fantasy defenses. Start 'Em: Panthers D/ST vs. Buccaneers, Cardinals D/ST at 49ers

Sleepers: Titans D/ST vs. Ravens, Lions D/ST at Packers (MNF)

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys The Chiefs have one of the better defenses in fantasy football, but facing Dak Prescott and the Cowboys is not what one would call a favorable matchup. In fact, the three defenses that have visited Dallas this season have averaged just three fantasy points per game. Furthermore, two of those defenses finished 16th or worse. vs. New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams New York's defense has been a massive disappointment this season, scoring more than five fantasy points just once in its first seven games. And while a matchup against the Rams might seem favorable, it isn't. Defenses have averaged the second-fewest points against Jared Goff and his offense, so keep the G-Men on the bench. vs. Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles It's tough to bench a defense as good as the Broncos, but this week's matchup against the Eagles isn't conducive to a nice stat line. Of the four defenses that have faced Carson Wentz and his offense in Philadelphia, none has finished better than tied for 14th in fantasy points at the position. I'd beware the "No Fly Zone." vs. Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs The Cowboys defense has been on fire over the last two weeks, scoring a combined 32 fantasy points in wins over the 49ers and Redskins. However, that's going to be a difficult pace to continue when Alex Smith and the Chiefs visit. Aside from the Steelers (T-10), no defense has finished higher than 17th against Kansas City. Sit 'Em: Bengals D/ST at Jaguars, Jets D/ST vs. Bills (TNF)

Busts: Ravens D/ST at Titans, Buccaneers D/ST at Saints

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!