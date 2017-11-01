Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Ryan Succop vs. Baltimore Ravens Succop has been one of the best kickers in fantasy football this season, but he's still a free agent in more than 60 percent of NFL.com leagues. I'd add (where available) and start him this week against the Ravens, who have allowed four kickers to finish among the top 12 in fantasy points, including four over their last six games. vs. Wil Lutz vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lutz has been one of the most reliable kickers in fantasy football, scoring no fewer than eight fantasy points in all seven of his games. He should remain in starting lineups against the Buccaneers, who have allowed opposing home kickers to average almost 11 fantasy points a game. Start (or pick up and start) Lutz this weekend. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. Houston Texans Listed as a start 'em last week, Vinatieri went off for 11 fantasy points against the Bengals. He should remain in starting lineups this week against the Texans, who have allowed an average of nine fantasy points per game to kickers at home. Overall, their defensive team has allowed four kickers to finish tied for eighth or better. vs. Justin Tucker vs. Tennessee Titans Tucker has been on a tear the last few weeks, scoring 12 fantasy points in each of his last four games. While the law of averages might be against him having another big stat line, the matchup suggests the opposite. No home team in the league has given up more fantasy points per game to kickers (11 PPG) than the Tennessee Titans. Start 'Em: Harrison Butker at Cowboys, Graham Gano vs. Falcons

Sleepers: Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Colts, Cody Parkey vs. Raiders

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Mike Nugent vs. Kansas City Chiefs Nugent, listed as a sleeper last week, produced an impressive 15 fantasy points in a huge win over the Redskins. You might be chasing points if you start him against the Chiefs, however. Their defense has allowed an average of 5.5 fantasy points a game to kickers on the road, and just one has finished higher than 12th against them. vs. Brandon McManus vs. Philadelphia Eagles Once considered a solid fantasy option, McManus has seen his points (and value) sink like the Titanic. He's failed to score double-digit fantasy points since Week 4, and that trend is likely to continue when he faces the Eagles. In four home games, their defense hasn't allowed one kicker to finish better than 12th in fantasy points. vs. Mason Crosby vs. Detroit Lions Much like the Packers offensive skill position players, Crosby's stock has taken a hit as a result of the loss of Aaron Rodgers. He also has a bad matchup ahead, as the Lions have surrendered the fewest fantasy points per game to home kickers (5.0 PPG). If Brett Hundley can't move the team, Crosby won't see a ton of chances, either. vs. Giorgio Tavecchio vs. Miami Dolphins Far be it from be to besmirch a fellow Italian, but I can't advice fantasy fans to start Tavecchio this week. After a hot start, he's scored a combined 26 fantasy points in his last six games as the Raiders offense has struggled to put points on the board. The Dolphins have also been tough on kickers this season, so bench Tavecchio. Sit 'Em: Randy Bullock at Jaguars, Steven Hauschka at Jets (TNF)

Busts: Matt Prater at Packers (MNF), Blair Walsh vs. Redskins

