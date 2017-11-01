Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jimmy Graham vs. Washington Redskins Graham has scored three touchdowns in his last two games, and it could have been more had he not dropped a pair of passes in a Week 7 win over the Giants. Regardless, fantasy owners should continue to ride him when the Seahawks host the Redskins. After the first eight weeks, their defense has given up five top-11 fantasy tight ends. vs. Evan Engram vs. Los Angeles Rams This week's matchup against the Rams is not good on paper, as their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest PPR points to tight ends (9.5 PPG) this season. But sometimes you have to look past the matchup and explore the opportunities, and Engram is fourth in targets among tight ends. The rookie remains a must-start with six teams off. vs. Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. Buffalo Bills Seferian-Jenkins is coming off his worst start in four weeks, as he failed to score a touchdown (thanks, Eric Tomlinson) and finished with 7.8 PPR points in a loss to the Falcons. I'd continue to start him, however, as ASJ should rebound against the Bills. Their defensive team has allowed four top-12 fantasy tight ends since Week 4. vs. Jack Doyle vs. Houston Texans Doyle made me eat crow last week when he beat a tough matchup against the Bengals and led all tight ends in fantasy points. Well, let's see if he can do the same when the matchup is favorable. Over their last five games, the Texans have allowed a total of three tight ends to finish fifth or better in fantasy points at the position. vs. Jared Cook vs. Miami Dolphins Cook is not a tight end I trust as a regular fantasy starter, but he's worth a roll of the dice with six teams on a bye and a plus matchup ahead in Miami. The Dolphins have surrendered an average of almost 15 PPR points a game to opposing tight ends, and Cook ranks ninth in targets at the position. Consider him a low-end starter. Start 'Em: Delanie Walker vs. Ravens, Jason Witten vs. Chiefs

Sleepers: Vernon Davis at Seahawks, Tyler Higbee at Giants

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Martellus Bennett vs. Detroit Lions Bennett, who has said that this will be his last NFL season, is a tough sell for fantasy fans even with six teams on a bye. He's failed to score double digit fantasy points even once this season, and his first game with Brett Hundley under center resulted in 3.7 PPR points. The Lions have been tough on tight ends too, so sit Bennett. vs. Coby Fleener vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fleener has done a Houdini act in the stat sheets, scoring a combined 12.3 PPR points in his last five games after putting up 28.7 points in his first two games. With Willie Snead back in the pass attack and a matchup against the Buccaneers, who have held tight ends mostly in check this season, Fleener needs to remain on the bench. vs. O.J. Howard vs. New Orleans Saints Howard went off for two touchdowns and 27.8 PPR points two weeks ago, but those who chased the points received a mere 3.6 points in a loss to the Panthers. Regardless, I would avoid the rookie this week as he faces a Saints defense that has surrendered an average of just 37.1 receiving yards and 9.4 PPR points a game to tight ends. vs. Julius Thomas vs. Oakland Raiders Thomas has a favorable matchup against the Raiders next on the schedule, but he's still not even a streamable option in fantasy leagues right now. The veteran has scored fewer than six PPR points in all but one game, and he has the same number of end-zone visits as me. At this point, Thomas is just an afterthought in fantasy land. vs. Eric Ebron vs. Green Bay Packers Ebron has been non-existent in the stat sheets since Week 2, scoring no touchdowns and a combined 18.9 PPR points. He's even fallen behind Darren Fells as the top-scoring tight end on Detroit's roster. With a tough matchup against the Packers next on the slate, Ebron's prospects for the immediate future don't look very good either. Sit 'Em: Benjamin Watson at Titans, Ed Dickson vs. Falcons

Busts: Jordan Reed at Seahawks, Austin Hooper at Panthers

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!