Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Dez Bryant vs. Kansas City Chiefs Bryant wasn't able to avoid the clutches of Josh Norman and the Redskins defense last week, but he's going to rebound this week against the Chiefs. Their defense has allowed eight touchdowns and the third-most PPR points to wide receivers on the road, and the Cowboys will no doubt lean on Bryant in the absence of star Ezekiel Elliott. vs. Tyreek Hill vs. Dallas Cowboys Hill is coming off a real stinker against the Broncos, but like Bryant he's in a good position to rebound in what should be a high-scoring affair at the Jerry Dome. The Cowboys pass defense has struggled this season, as opposing wide receivers have scored nine touchdowns and have averaged 13.7 catches and 36.8 PPR points per contest. vs. Larry Fitzgerald vs. San Francisco 49ers Fitzgerald's value took a hit when the Cardinals lost Carson Palmer, but he's still a solid option against the Niners. Fitzgerald has owned them in his career, which was evident in his last game in San Francisco when he went for six catches, 81 yards and two touchdowns. Oh, and his signal-caller in that contest was ... Drew Stanton. vs. Golden Tate vs. Green Bay Packers Tate returned to action last week and put up a respectable stat line for PPR fans with eight catches and 13.6 points. I'd continue to roll with him against the Packers, who have allowed Tate to score 10-plus PPR points in five of their seven career games. Green Bay has also allowed the seventh-most PPR points to wideouts this season. vs. Devin Funchess vs. Atlanta Falcons Funchess' value rises as the result of the Kelvin Benjamin trade, and this week's matchup against the Falcons makes him a viable starter in most formats. Over the last three weeks, Atlanta has allowed four top-20 PPR wideouts including two that have ranked sixth or better. Funchess might even still be on the waiver wire in some leagues. Start 'Em: Michael Thomas vs. Buccaneers, Will Fuller vs. Colts

Sleepers: Sterling Shepard vs. Rams, Ted Ginn vs. Buccaneers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Alshon Jeffery vs. Denver Broncos Jeffery is coming off one of his best games of the season, so it will be tough to bench him this weekend. Those wide depth at wide receiver should consider the move, however, as the Broncos have allowed the fifth-fewest PPR points to No. 1 wide receivers. Their defense has also given up the fewest PPR points to wideouts on the road. vs. T.Y. Hilton vs. Houston Texans Hilton, listed as a sit 'em last week, scored 3.5 PPR points in a loss to the Jaguars. He's now posted 11.1 points in his last three games combined, and a matchup in Houston makes him a risk once again. In four home games, their defense hasn't let a single wide receiver finish better than 30th in PPR points. Beware Hilton this weekend. vs. Amari Cooper vs. Miami Dolphins If you're like me, Cooper is been the bane of your fantasy football existence. He's scored a large percentage of his fantasy points in two games, and his point totals in the other six have been less than stellar. I consider him a risk against the Dolphins, who have allowed just one wideout to finish better than 21st in points at home. vs. Pierre Garcon vs. Arizona Cardinals Garcon is coming off a bad week in a loss to the Eagles, and his fortunes aren't likely to improve when he faces Patrick Peterson and the Cardinals. Earlier this season, Arizona held Garcon to just 36 yards and 7.6 PPR points. Garcon was also a bit banged up in Philadelphia, which makes him even more of a risk for fantasy footballers. vs. Sammy Watkins vs. New York Giants Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been suspended for this weekend's game against the Rams, which improves the stock of Watkins as he looks to get back in the good graces of fantasy fans. Unfortunately, the former Clemson star has been matchup-proof most of this season (as in, he hasn't produced against anyone). I'd still bench him. Sit 'Em: Rishard Matthews vs. Ravens, Allen Hurns vs. Bengals

Busts: A.J. Green at Jaguars, Jordy Nelson vs. Lions (MNF)

