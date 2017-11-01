Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Lamar Miller vs. Indianapolis Colts I was dead wrong about Miller last week, as the Texans lifted the veil of Seattle's defense and produced a ton of fantasy points. The matchup is far better this week, as Houston hosts a Colts defense that has allowed six touchdowns and the fourth-most PPR points to opposing running backs. Look for Miller time to continue this week. vs. Doug Martin vs. New Orleans Saints Martin has posted modest numbers in the last two weeks, but I like him to bust out in what is a plus matchup against the Saints. Their defense has allowed five different running backs to finish 10th or better in PPR points at the position this season, and two others have finished in the top 17. Look for Martin to have a nice total. vs. Alvin Kamara vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kamara has become a huge part of the Saints offense, playing on 47 percent of the snaps while seeing a combined 39 touches over his last three games. The rookie should continue to see work against the Buccaneers, who have allowed the second-most PPR points to runners on the road this season. I expect another double-digit performance. vs. Aaron Jones vs. Detroit Lions Jones put up a solid stat line in his last game before Green Bay's bye week, rushing for 131 yards with one touchdown and 22.8 PPR points. He also dominated the snaps (80%) and touches (20), even with Ty Montgomery in the mix. Look for Jones to eat versus a Lions defense that has allowed four top-20 PPR backs in their last five games. vs. Adrian Peterson vs. San Francisco 49ers Peterson put up a stinker in London before the Cardinals' bye week, but I'd still start him based on a plus matchup in San Francisco. No team in the NFL has surrendered more rushing yards (149.7 YPG), scrimmage yards (208.7 YPG), rushing touchdowns (4) or PPR points (39.2 PPG) to opposing runners at home to this point in the season. Start 'Em: Christian McCaffrey vs. Falcons, Ameer Abdullah at Packers (MNF)

Sleepers: Kenyan Drake vs. Raiders, Orleans Darkwa vs. Rams

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Marshawn Lynch vs. Miami Dolphins Lynch has worn out his welcome in fantasy land, as he's produced fewer than seven PPR points in three of his last four games and was suspended last week for his foolish actions against the Chiefs. I'd keep him sidelined against the Dolphins, who have allowed just three runners to finish better than 25th in their last six games. vs. Frank Gore vs. Houston Texans Gore has seen his snap percentage decline in recent weeks, as rookie Marlon Mack has been on the field more often over the last three weeks. He also has a tough matchup against the Texans, who have allowed a mere three running backs to finish better than 30th in points. If you're forced to start a Colts runner, it should be Mack. vs. Joe Mixon vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Mixon finished with 11.9 PPR points last week, which was his best total in his last five games. Still, this week's matchup in Jacksonville makes him a risk for fantasy fans. Their defense has allowed just one running back to finish better than 20th at the position on their home field, so Mixon could be in for a mediocre stat line. vs. Alex Collins vs. Tennessee Titans Collins rumbled for 113 yards and 16.3 PPR points in last week's win over the Dolphins, but starting him against the Titans stinks of chasing points. Tennessee has been tough on running backs, allowing just one total touchdown and the seventh-fewest PPR points to the position at home. At best, Collins is a low-end flex starter. vs. LeGarrette Blount vs. Denver Broncos Listed as a start 'em last week, Blount produced a touchdown and 12.2 PPR points in a win over the Niners. Unfortunately, the veteran is likely to lose work to Jay Ajayi and is faced with a tough matchup against the Broncos. Their defense has allowed just one runner to finish better than 17th in points in their last four contests. Sit 'Em: Rob Kelley at Seahawks, Jamaal Charles at Eagles

Busts: Carlos Hyde vs. Cardinals, Matt Forte vs. Bills (TNF)

