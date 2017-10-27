Like/Dislike: Tyrod Taylor a "Bye-Apocalypse" hero

What we are talking about: Adam Thielen He finds the end zone this week

Welcome to the Week 8 Bye-Apocalypse with six teams on a bye. It's the kind of week where you put together a rundown for the Friday show and wonder if Brandon LaFell is a deep enough of a sleeper for the Danger Zone because you've got him started in like six lineups across the board. But that's the kind of week this is. But I almost feel better when it's this way. Lineup decisions are much easier and your expectations are pretty low so I'm hoping to be pleasantly surprised. It's like the time my girlfriend (at the time) made me go to see "The Sweetest Thing" way back in the day. I was convinced the movie was going to be extremely ridiculous and honestly, it wasn't too bad. Let's just say it wasn't too big for me. On the flip side, I've never forgotten how bummed I was walking out of the theater for "Star Wars Episode II." I know, you're probably all like, "Not Episode I?" And the answer is no. Like, I think my disdain for Episode I has grown over the years. But you have to remember we were in a pretty big Star Wars drought for a while when that movie came out. Everybody purchased the toys (I still have my Mace Windu in the box) and thought it was going to be worth huge money. (It's worth like six bucks now. Things never work out that way. I remember when kids were spending money like crazy on baseball cards in the late 1980s thinking they were going to cash in only because their parents had thrown away their baseball card collection that would have been worth thousands of dollars. Likewise, most of us just gave away our Star Wars toys as kids. So now it was going to be our time to get it back. It didn't work.) So I'm going to say Episode II was the bigger disappointment and George Lucas knew he had messed up but still, it didn't get any better. It was like Amari Cooper games this season. Lucas just kept putting out terrible movies even though the next one was supposed to be the amazing one. And sure, they finally nailed it with Episode VII, but that still doesn't take away the prequels any more than you could shake off a 1-5 start because Cooper was playing so horribly. And holy smokes, we veered off my point. Hey, the bye weeks are going to suck. Let's rock. And without further ado ...