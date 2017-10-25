Picking the Perfect Week 8 fantasy football lineup

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well, don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 8 from The NFL Fantasy Stronghold.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 8 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

After his breakout performance on Monday Night Football, Carson Wentz gets to face the moribund 49ers defense at home. Yes, please. Le'Veon Bell should probably clear 30 touches again this week against the Lions. The Bears never throw the ball, so why wouldn't you start Jordan Howard versus New Orleans? A.J. Green against the Colts is a no-brainer. Dez Bryant will try to stay hot in a rivalry game against Washington. The best fantasy TE against one of the NFL's worst defenses is almost unfair. The Dolphins will try to suffocate Baltimore's expiring offense. And Wil Lutz.

Alex Gelhar's Week 8 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

Gelhar is banking on the Russell Wilson-Doug Baldwin stack to get over on a banged-up Texans defense. After Atlanta's Sunday night debacle, Devonta Freeman should get plenty of work against the Jets. Let us all pray that this is the week Jay Ajayi finds the end zone against a weak Ravens run defense. Hi, A.J. Green. Travis Kelce in a divisional matchup against a Broncos defense that struggles versus tight ends is a smart play. The Vikings defense should have a jolly good time in London against the Browns. And Harrison Butker.

Matt Harmon's Week 8 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

Harmon decided Dallas' dynamic duo of Dak and Zeke will do damage against their NFC East rivals from D.C. Mark Ingram's uptick in opportunity could mean good things even against a tough Bears defense. Keenan Allen should eat against the Patriots this week. Antonio Brown is never a bad choice. There seems to be something about Bengals' tight ends named Tyler in the red zone. Long live Kroft! Yo, the Vikings are back! And Jake Elliott.

Marcas Grant's Week 6 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

Jump aboard the Wentz Wagon Train ... it's rolling! Le'Veon Bell's back! Melvin Gordon should find running room against the Patriots. A big what's up goes out to A.J. Green and Keenan Allen. I see you, Travis Kelce. Cheerio, Vikings D/ST. And Jake Elliott.

Those are our picks for Week 8. Hit us up on Twitter with your lineup. Enjoy the games!

It's not too late to play NFL Fantasy! Join or create a league for FREE.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat at marcasg9.