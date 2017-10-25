Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns I was expecting more from the Vikings defense (six points) last week, but I'm going to continue to ride them based on an upcoming matchup against the Browns in London. Opposing defenses have averaged a solid 12.3 fantasy points when facing Cleveland and its carousel of quarterbacks, all of whom have been very prone to giveaways. vs. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos The Chiefs defense had a real stinker last week (minus-one fantasy points), but I'd keep them active this week based on a game against AFC West rival Denver. Believe it or not, but the last two defenses to face the Broncos combined to score a ridiculous 47 fantasy points. Trevor Siemian has committed four giveaways in that time, too. vs. New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears New Orleans had just four fantasy points last week against the Packers, but this unit had produced a combined 62 fantasy points in its previous three contests. What's more, the Saints next face rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and a Bears offense that has become one of the more favorable opponents for fantasy defenses. vs. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Indianapolis Colts The Bengals defense flopped in last week's loss to the Steelers, but I still like this unit ahead of a plus matchup against the Colts. Their offensive line has struggled, and fantasy defenses have thrived as a result. In fact, opposing defenses have averaged the most fantasy points when playing against Jacoby Brissett and Indianapolis. Start 'Em: Eagles D/ST vs. 49ers, Patriots D/ST vs. Chargers

Sleepers: Steelers D/ST at Lions, Buccaneers D/ST vs. Panthers

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots The Chargers defense went off for 27 fantasy points in last week's win over the Broncos, but don't chase their success because it's unlikely to happen again. That's due in large part to a matchup against Tom Brady and the Patriots. Opposing defenses have put up an average of fewer than four fantasy points per game against New England. vs. Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints Chicago's defense has been en fuego over the last two weeks, scoring a combined 45 fantasy points. I have doubts about this unit facing the Saints, however. Defenses going up against Drew Brees have averaged just 4.2 fantasy points a game, and just one unit (Lions) has recorded more than five points against them in a single game. vs. Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers The Panthers, listed as a start 'em last week, finished with 11 fantasy points in a loss to the Bears. I'd put them back on the bench this week, though, as a difficult matchup against the Buccaneers awaits. Just one defense has had more than seven fantasy points against Tampa Bay, and three have finished with four or fewer points. vs. Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys The Redskins defense has been inconsistent at best in the stat sheets, at least as it pertains to the world of fantasy football. That makes this unit hard to trust, even more so when the matchup is difficult. That's the case this week against the Cowboys, who have not been very kind to opposing fantasy defenses this season. Sit 'Em: Cowboys D/ST at Redskins, Texans D/ST at Seahawks

Busts: Broncos D/ST at Chiefs, Bills D/ST vs. Raiders

