Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jake Elliott vs. San Francisco 49ers Elliott has been on absolute fire since taking over as the kicker in Philadelphia, scoring 10 or more fantasy points in each of his last four games. He should continue to produce in the stat sheets for owners against the 49ers, who have allowed 11 or more fantasy points to four of the first six opposing kickers (who finished the game). vs. Wil Lutz vs. Chicago Bears Lutz has been one of the most reliable kickers in fantasy football, scoring no fewer than eight fantasy points in all six of his games. He should remain in starting lineups against the Bears, who have allowed opposing kickers to average 10 fantasy points a game on the road. Lutz is still a free agent in 60 percent NFL.com leagues. vs. Harrison Butker vs. Denver Broncos Butker, listed as a start 'em last week, went off for an impressive 14 fantasy points in a loss to the Raiders. He has now scored 11 or more points in three of his last four games, and an upcoming matchup against the Broncos bodes well for another big week. The Broncos have allowed an average of 10.5 fantasy points per game to kickers. vs. Randy Bullock vs. Indianapolis Colts Bullock hasn't been a valuable asset for fantasy owners so far this season, but he can be a viable streamer when the matchup is favorable. That's the case this week, as the Colts have allowed more fantasy points to kickers (10.9 PPG) to any other team in the NFL. Bullock is a free agent in most leagues too, so add him as needed. Start 'Em: Steven Hauschka vs. Raiders, Chris Boswell at Lions

Sleepers: Mike Nugent at Redskins, Chandler Catanzaro vs. Falcons

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Brandon McManus vs. Kansas City Chiefs McManus has posted pedestrian numbers over the last two weeks, scoring a combined four fantasy points in losses to the Chargers and Giants. His prospects don't figure to improve ahead of a Monday night matchup in Kansas City, either. The Chiefs have given up an average of 6.1 fantasy points a game to kickers, which is fifth-fewest. vs. Matt Prater vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Prater seems like a solid option at first glance, as a game against the Steelers could be a shootout. The numbers suggest sitting him, however. Pittsburgh has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers (4.7 PPG) on the road, and Prater has failed to produce more than eight fantasy points in all but one contest this season. vs. Blair Walsh vs. Houston Texans Walsh has failed to produce in the stat sheets this season, scoring eight or fewer fantasy points four times in his last five games. The veteran also has a tough matchup against the Texans, who have surrendered an average of fewer than seven fantasy points per game to kickers on the road. I'd put Walsh on the sidelines this weekend. vs. Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Seattle Seahawks Fairbairn has been a useful matchup-based option for fantasy fans at times, but an upcoming matchup against the Seahawks makes him a tough sell this week. Seattle has been tough on kickers, surrendering an average of just 6.5 fantasy points a game on their home field. If you're looking to stream a kicker, Fairbairn isn't a solution. Sit 'Em: Robbie Gould at Eagles, Cody Parkey at Ravens

Busts: Cody Parkey at Ravens (TNF), Graham Gano at Buccaneers

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!