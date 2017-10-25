Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Kyle Rudolph vs. Cleveland Browns Despite a few down weeks in the stat sheets this season, Rudolph remains one of the better tight ends in fantasy football. He's a must-start against the Browns, who have surrendered four top-10 fantasy tight ends in seven weeks and the second-most points to the position overall. Cleveland has also allowed the most catches to tight ends. vs. Jimmy Graham vs. Houston Texans Graham, listed as a start 'em last week, produced a touchdown and 14.1 PPR points versus the Giants ... and it could have been more had he not dropped two passes (one a sure touchdown). Regardless, I'd roll with him in a matchup against the Texans. Their defense has surrendered an average of 16.5 PPR points to tight ends on the road. vs. Jason Witten vs. Washington Redskins Witten broke the San Francisco tight end chains a week ago, scoring a one-handed touchdown and an impressive 15.4 points in a blowout win over the Niners. The veteran should remain in starting lineups against the Redskins, who have surrendered an average of 107.5 yards and 19.4 PPR points a contest to tight ends at FedEx Field. vs. Hunter Henry vs. New England Patriots Henry has been on fire in recent weeks, averaging 12.8 PPR points in his last three games. He also saw 81 percent of the Chargers offensive snaps last week, compared to 31 percent for Antonio Gates. I like Henry to post another nice line this weekend in New England, as the Patriots have struggled to contain tight ends. vs. Tyler Kroft vs. Indianapolis Colts Kroft found the end zone last week for the Bengals, and he's now scored three times in his last three games in the absence of Tyler Eifert. While his low target share makes him somewhat of a risk, he's seen 95 percent of the offensive snaps since Week 5 and a game against the Colts is a favorable one. Kroft is a worthwhile option. Start 'Em: Cameron Brate vs. Panthers, Jared Cook at Bills

Sleepers: Austin Hooper at Jets, Benjamin Watson vs. Dolphins (TNF)

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jack Doyle vs. Cincinnati Bengals Doyle has produced double-digit PPR points in two straight games, but I'd still beware this week's matchup in Cincinnati. Their defense has been tough on tight ends, allowing the fourth-fewest PPR points (8.4 PPG) to the position this season. The Bengals have also allowed just one touchdown catch to tight ends, so Doyle could struggle. vs. Zach Miller vs. New Orleans Saints Miller has become a popular streamer in recent weeks, as he's found the end zone twice in his last three games. Here's the downside ... the Bears have thrown the football a combined 23 times (12 completions) in the last two games with Mitchell Trubisky at the helm. The Saints have also allowed just 39.3 yards a game to opposing tight ends. vs. O.J. Howard vs. Carolina Panthers Howard went off for two touchdowns and 27.8 PPR points in last week's game in Buffalo, so a lot of fantasy owners will no doubt look to add him off the waiver wire with six teams on a bye. I would avoid that temptation, however, as the rookie faces a tough Panthers defense that has surrendered just 10 PPR points per game to tight ends. vs. Coby Fleener vs. Chicago Bears Fleener has seen his numbers sink in recent weeks, as he's scored a combined 8.3 PPR points in his last three games. Next up is a date with the Bears, who have surrendered just one touchdown to a tight end since Week 1. Chicago has also given up fewer than six PPR points to four of six opposing No. 1 tight ends since their opener. vs. Eric Ebron vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Ebron has been non-existent in the stat sheets since Week 2, scoring no touchdowns and a combined 11.1 PPR points. He's even fallen behind Darren Fells as the top-scoring tight end on Detroit's roster. With a tough matchup against the Steelers next on the slate, Ebron's prospects for the immediate future don't look very good either. Sit 'Em: Ed Dickson at Buccaneers, David Njoku vs. Vikings (London)

Busts: Julius Thomas at Ravens (TNF), Jesse James at Lions

