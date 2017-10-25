Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Doug Baldwin vs. Houston Texans Baldwin, who struggled earlier this season, looks primed to make a nice statistical run. It started with last week's 24-point performance against the Giants, and it should continue with a matchup against the Texans up next. No defense has allowed more PPR points to wideouts on the road, so Angry Doug should make owners smile. vs. Keenan Allen vs. New England Patriots Allen has been in a bit of a slide, as his yardage totals and PPR points have declined in each of his last four games. Luckily, an upcoming matchup against the Patriots should be good for what ails him. Their defense has allowed an average of 200 yards and the third-most PPR points to wideouts, so Allen's stat line should be all charged up. vs. Demaryius Thomas vs. Kansas City Chiefs Thomas was almost invisible in the stat sheets last week, but facing a solid cornerback like Casey Hayward will do that. I like him to rebound against the Chiefs, who have allowed a league-high 13 touchdown catches and the second-most PPR points to wideouts this season. Look for Thomas to see more than his share of targets. vs. Kelvin Benjamin vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Benjamin has scored double-digit PPR points in two of his last three games, and an upcoming game in Tampa Bay bodes well for his chances to reach that mark again. Believe it or not, but the Bucs have allowed 12 different wideouts to score 10-plus PPR points in their first six games. That includes eight receivers who had 14-plus points. vs. Chris Hogan vs. Los Angeles Chargers Hogan's numbers haven't been huge over the last two weeks, but he's still an attractive starter for fantasy footballers when the Patriots host the Chargers. The talented wideout should be in line for more than his share of targets from Tom Brady, as Los Angeles has surrendered the sixth-most PPR points to wide receivers away from home. Start 'Em: Adam Thielen at Browns (London), Jarvis Landry at Ravens (TNF)

Sleepers: Devin Funchess at Buccaneers, Mohamed Sanu at Jets

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Terrelle Pryor vs. Dallas Cowboys Pryor has a tremendous matchup on paper against the Cowboys this week, but he's been unable to exploit good matchups all season. He saw his snaps and targets decline last week too, as Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson were more involved in the passing game. Unless you're in desperation mode, Pryor should be benched. vs. DeSean Jackson vs. Carolina Panthers Jackson, listed as a sit 'em last week, finished with 73 yards and 7.3 points in standard leagues in a loss to the Bills. Next on the slate is another difficult matchup, this one against the Panthers. Their defense has surrendered an average of just 120.3 yards a game to wideouts, so D-Jax could be more of a fantasy trick than a treat. vs. Will Fuller vs. Seattle Seahawks Fuller has been a touchdown machine since his return to action, finding the end zone five times in three games. While that level of production makes him tough to sit, a matchup against the Seahawks is anything but favorable. In fact, their defense has given up the second-fewest PPR points to opposing receivers at home this season. vs. Marvin Jones vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Jones figures to start in a lot of leagues with Golden Tate injured, but he's still a risk for fantasy owners despite a projected increase in targets. That's due in large part to a matchup against the Steelers, who have allowed an average of just 84.3 yards and the fewest PPR points (20.9 PPG) to opposing wide receivers on the road. vs. Martavis Bryant vs. Detroit Lions Bryant's situation in Pittsburgh has become a mess, as there's talk that he wants to be traded if he's not going to be used in the pass attack. While the squeaky wheel often times gets the grease, this wheel doesn't look like it's going to get oiled in the near future. Even with six teams off, Bryant isn't a legitimate option in Detroit. Sit 'Em: Kenny Stills at Ravens (TNF), Nelson Agholor vs. 49ers

Busts: T.Y. Hilton at Bengals, Jordan Matthews vs. Raiders

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!