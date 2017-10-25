Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jordan Howard vs. New Orleans Saints Howard has been a bit of a disappointment in recent weeks, scoring fewer than eight PPR points in two of his last three games. His volume has been massive though, as he ranks third in touches among running backs. That should continue against the Saints, who have allowed the second-most PPR points (32.3 PPG) to the position at home. vs. Jay Ajayi vs. Baltimore Ravens Ajayi continues to see a high snap percentage as the centerpiece of Miami's offense, but his overall numbers have remained inconsistent. Still, this week's matchup in Baltimore makes him a virtual must start. Over their last six games, the Ravens have given up 10-plus PPR points to eight different backs ... including four with 17-plus points. vs. Chris Thompson vs. Dallas Cowboys Thompson has been a real star for PPR owners this season, ranking eighth in points among running backs. He should remain in starting lineups against the Cowboys, who have surrendered 12-plus PPR points to at least one running back in every single game this season. In two of those contests, Dallas gave up 20-plus PPR points to a back. vs. Joe Mixon vs. Indianapolis Colts Fantasy footballers have been waiting all season for Mixon to have his breakout game, and that wait could be over based on a great matchup against the Colts. Their defense has been dreadful against opposing backs, allowing an NFL-high 10 touchdowns and the second-most PPR points to the position. Look for the rookie to shine. vs. Ameer Abdullah vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Abdullah has been a disappointment for fantasy fans in recent weeks, scoring a combined 9.8 PPR points over his last two games. But with six teams on a bye and a matchup against the Steelers next, he'll be active in most fantasy leagues. Pittsburgh has given up an average of 7.8 catches and 25.8 PPR points a game to backs on the road. Start 'Em: Christian McCaffrey at Buccaneers, LeGarrette Blount vs. 49ers

Sleepers: Jalen Richard at Bills, Dion Lewis vs. Chargers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Lamar Miller vs. Seattle Seahawks Miller's schedule improves in the second half of the season, but first comes a bad matchup in Seattle. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest PPR points to backs this season, and Carlos Hyde is the lone back to rush for 100-plus yards against them at home since 2015. Don't be too surprised if Miller posts a mediocre stat line. vs. Isaiah Crowell vs. Minnesota Vikings Crowell has seen more touches in the last two weeks, including a team-high 21 in his last game, but those opportunities have not turned into fantasy points. In fact, he ranks just 30th in PPR points among backs in that time. He isn't likely to improve this week either, as the Vikings have given up the fewest PPR points to running backs. vs. Frank Gore vs. Cincinnati Bengals Is Gore's time as the top runner in Indianapolis over? It might be too soon to tell, but rookie Marlon Mack did out snap him 32 to 22 in last week's loss to the Jaguars. Regardless, starting Gore in fantasy leagues is a risk in a tough game in Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing runners this season. vs. Latavius Murray vs. Cleveland Browns Murray went off for 113 yards on the ground, one touchdown and 17.3 PPR points last week, so he'll be a popular add off the waiver wire. I'd beware of his matchup against the Browns, however. Their defense has actually been tough against the run, allowing the sixth-fewest rushing yards and just 2.9 yards per attempt to running backs. vs. Thomas Rawls vs. Houston Texans Desperate fantasy owners in need of a flex starter this week could decide to roll the dice on Rawls or Eddie Lacy, but neither is a worthwhile option. These two backs have split touches right down the middle over the last two weeks, and neither has produced in the stat sheets. The Texans have been tough on opposing running backs, too. Sit 'Em: Alex Collins vs. Dolphins (TNF), Jonathan Stewart at Buccaneers

Busts: Rob Kelley vs. Cowboys, Mike Gillislee vs. Chargers

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!