Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team.

Byes: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Carson Wentz vs. San Francisco 49ers Wentz has emerged into one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football, and a matchup against the 49ers makes him a virtual must start. Their defense has surrendered 18-plus fantasy points to four of the last five quarterbacks to face them, including a trio of 23-plus point performances. Wentz will be flying high once again this week. vs. Cam Newton vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Newton has been up and down over the last two weeks, and his recent proneness to turnovers (six in his last two games) is worrisome. Still, the versatile quarterback should remain active based on a matchup against the Buccaneers. In their last five games, their defense has allowed four quarterbacks to record 20-plus points. vs. Kirk Cousins vs. Dallas Cowboys Cousins has become one of the more reliable quarterbacks in fantasy football, and his success in the stat sheets should continue in an NFC East battle with the Cowboys. Their defense has allowed an average of 19.6 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road, and Cousins torched them for 813 combined passing yards last season. vs. Russell Wilson vs. Houston Texans Wilson had a slow start to the season, but he's caught fire with 26-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. He'll be in position to put up another 20-point performance against the Texans, who have allowed five touchdown passes and an average of 301 passing yards and 22.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road. vs. Philip Rivers vs. New England Patriots Rivers has been up and down in the stat sheets all season long, but he's worth a roll of the dice ahead of a matchup against the Patriots. Their defense has allowed 300-plus passing yards to all but one of their seven opposing quarterbacks, and no team has allowed more touchdowns (15) or fantasy points (23.2 PPG) to the position. Start 'Em: Dak Prescott at Redskins, Tyrod Taylor vs. Raiders

Sleepers: Andy Dalton vs. Colts, Case Keenum at Browns (London)

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Matthew Stafford vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Stafford has been hit or miss all season for fantasy fans, and this week could be the latter. The Steelers have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks (9.91 PPG), and no player at the position (including Alex Smith) has scored more than 16 fantasy points against them in their last six games. Beware Stafford this week. vs. Ben Roethlisberger vs. Detroit Lions Roethlisberger scored 16.6 fantasy points in last week's win over the Bengals, and he's now failed to produce 18 or more points in a game this season. We also know about his woes on the road (averaging fewer than 14 fantasy points since 2014), and the Lions have surrendered 13.4 points per contests to the position this season. vs. Trevor Siemian vs. Kansas City Chiefs This week's matchup against the Chiefs is favorable on paper for Siemian, but it's tough to trust the Denver quarterback now that he's scored fewer than 16 fantasy points in four consecutive games. What's more, he's averaged fewer than seven fantasy points a game in two road starts this season. Keep this Bronco in the stable. vs. Josh McCown vs. Atlanta Falcons Believe it or not, but McCown has scored more fantasy points than all but two quarterbacks (Wentz, Cousins) over the last two weeks. Crazy, right? But it's true. Still, he'll be hard to trust against a Falcons defense that has allowed an average of 233.7 passing yards and 15.1 fantasy points a game to signal-callers after seven weeks. vs. Jacoby Brissett vs. Cincinnati Bengals The bloom is off the rose with Brissett, who was once a popular streamer but has now scored fewer than 14 fantasy points in three of his last four games. His chances to reverse those fortunes this week aren't good either, as the Bengals have allowed an average of 11.2 fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks at home this season. Sit 'Em: Matt Moore at Ravens (TNF), Mitchell Trubisky at Saints

Busts: Derek Carr at Bills, Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins (TNF)

