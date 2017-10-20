Like/Dislike: C.J. Anderson will bounce back in Week 7

What we are talking about:
-
C.J. Anderson
Don't let last week scare you
-
Adrian Peterson
No longer a pumpkin-filled burrito
-
Jordy Nelson
Trying to move him in fantasy
I really want to trade away Jordy Nelson. Like really want to get rid of him. I mean, it was one thing to have to play this Packer when Aaron Rodgers was his quarterback, but I certainly don't want him now. It probably serves me right for drafting a Packer this season. So maybe this is all on me.
And look, I'm a fan of Brett Hundley, dating back to his time at UCLA. He can be great. But this is going to be a significant drop off. Unless you guys weren't serious about Aaron Rodgers being the greatest quarterback who ever lived. You were serious, right?
Here's the thing. It's not just the production and scoring. The one thing that was so great (annoying) about Rodgers was how he was able to keep drives alive. Like even in drives where the Packers didn't score (which seemed like never), they held on to the ball for sooooooo long. I know as a fan, it was always so frustrating to watch those games because it seemed like your offense was never on the field. Which I guess when Jay Cutler was your quarterback isn't the worst thing in the world. But I do feel that if Hundley produces more three-and-outs, and there are less offensive opportunities, some of these guys are going to start taking a hit fantasy-wise.
Also, Jordy hasn't looked the same in a while. I feel like his production this year stemmed from the chemistry he had with Rodgers. Now that he's gone, I expect a lot of missed connections here. When you LOOK AT THE NUMBERS, his production without Rodgers is slightly down. Not a huge drop off. But Jordy doesn't look as good on film. That's why I'm so scared.
The receiver I would want, though, is Davante Adams. He could be headed for a bigger target share. And if the team isn't scoring as much, and that defense gets exposed because Rodgers isn't there to protect them, then it's going to be Adams who benefits the most.
So seriously, does anybody want to take Jordy off my hands?
And without further ado ...
Tom Brady (110.3) and Matt Ryan (109.9) have the NFL's two best passer ratings since the start of the 2016 season. However, both are sub-90 in their last two. SIT THEM! (I'm kidding.)
The Patriots are the first team in NFL history to allow six consecutive individual 300-yard passing games. That's something not even Tom Brady has ever done (He's done five). I like Brady more than Ryan, and the reason is because Steve Sarkisian loves the run.
Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees are two of the top four passer in the NFC this season. The other two? Kirk Cousins (106.4 who is FIRST) and Carson Wentz (99.6).
Marcus Mariota looked pretty decent as a pure pocket passer. It hinders his fantasy production, but I'm confident in him against the Browns.
Dude, Dak Prescott is third among quarterbacks with 21.66 fantasy points per game. The 49ers don't play defense anymore. At least not like they did when we were kids.
Image Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn together are the best. Zayn with his arrogant skanking was amazing on Tuesday night. Everything he says makes total sense, too. I love seeing him and KO together. Zayn will eventually come to his senses and will end up being one of the biggest stars in the company. I'm not saying full-blown Bryan Danielson, but close to it. Here's how I would book his eventual face turn. KO as the champ. Zayn holding Money in the Bank. His music is perfect for a cash in. The crowd would go wild. And Zayn is good enough to pull off the whole, "yeah, this was a long-con and this is for El Generico face promo."
Adrian Peterson will travel across the pond to play in his second London game of the season. Do you think he tanked his time with the Saints for this? I jest. But the matchup is great against the Rams. And if he goes off again (likely) make sure you flip him ASAP.
I mean, you put me in Las Vegas. I'm a house of fire for the first day. Pulling an all-nighter. Drinking Jaegerbomb shots till dawn. But I'm a wreck for the next day. Get up at noon. Hit the buffet, spa and then pool before calling it a night at around midnight. I'm worried about Adrian. Trade him while you have the chance.
The person who looked the most rejuvenated was Carson Palmer. Somebody left him on the wire in my Second City League. Needed that with Deshaun Watson on a bye.
Mark Ingram looked amazing without Peterson there to throw a wrench in the plans. Peterson was never a fit there. It's like trying to make a burrito with pumpkin pie filling. It's two things I like. Not sure I want them together at the same time.
And I know somebody is going to say that sounds awesome. Realize, it was pumpkin pie filling with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and guac. You don't want that.
LeSean McCoy has not scored a touchdown this season. Thankfully he has the Buccaneers this week. Old men love going against this team.
The schedule is getting tough for Todd Gurley, but I'm not about to sweat him because he's so good in the passing game.
Doug Martin has scored a rushing TD in each of his last two games. He's been legit to my chagrin. The Bills are good, but I can't bench Martin this week.
Christian McCaffrey leads all running backs in targets (50) and receptions (37) this season.
Duke Johnson was slowed a little bit, but let's call that the Kevin Hogan effect.
Leonard Fournette is obviously awesome, but you should all low-key add Chris Ivory this week. Especially in PPR leagues after his nine receptions.
I can't wait for C.J. Prosise to be a thing again.
And C.J. Anderson should feast against the Chargers, who just can't stop the run. Don't worry about last week. The Broncos had to abandon the run against the Giants. If it happens this week, though. Then you can full-on panic.
I'm cool with Aaron Jones this week, as the Packers try to run. But really, we have no idea how they are going to address this going forward.
Image The new Star Wars story will be called "Solo" and I'll admit, not the most-clever title. But I like it. And people who say there now too many Star Wars films are people I don't want to be in contact with. Go away.
Image Forgive me if I talk about this too much. But the wife and I had a chance to really catch up on some backlogged shows recently. (We had to delete the 30ish "Legends of Tomorrow" we never got to, was it good?) The one we had to watch was "The Good Place" on NBC. Oh man, if you haven't seen this, you must. The thing I like the most is how this season could have been contrived, but they actually addressed it in the first episode and the show has been on fire ever since. And really, it's great to currently watch two Ted Danson shows on the reg.
Image BTW, nobody ever talks about how great Trevor Noah is on "The Daily Show" which I guess I just did right now.
Rishard Matthews is a great start against the Browns this week, who no long have an elite corner to shutdown No. 1 receivers.
The old guy from the Cardinals I expect to produce every week is Larry Fitzgerald.
Find a way to get Demayius Thomas in your lineup. I know everyone loves Bennie Fowler this week. But you've got to play DT.
Adam Thielen has been one of the best receivers in the league. He has the most receptions (38) and receiving yards (489) of any receiver without a TD this year.
Image I'm already way into the NBA season already. I normally don't notice until around Christmas. But I'm all about it this year. The early games have been pretty fun.
Delanie Walker is leading the Titans in receptions and he's got a great matchup against the Browns who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends.
Austin Hooper is a sneaky play this week. I'm kidding. He's way too tall and the tight ends are way too thin for anybody to be sneaky.
Cameron Brate has a receiving touchdown in four consecutive games. No Bucs player has done it five in a row. So if you look at the number exclusively, you sit him?
Image Congratulations to my sister. She wanted to go to a Raiders game. But decided that, well, if I'm going to do this ish, I'm going to do it right. She bought tickets for the Black Hole. Went by herself. And had the time of her life. That's the way you need to do it, people.
Andy Dalton against the Steelers is an automatic, must-not-play quarterback. It's funny because as mentioned, Green is amazing in these games. But Dalton can't be trusted.
Jameis Winston suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. And he didn't throw a ball during the week. This seems troubling to me. I'm not playing Ryan Fitzpatrick if he starts.
Call me a Bears homer if you will, but Cam Newton struggled in Week 6 and this Chicago defense isn't the pushover some like to pretend that it is. Don't @ me, fools!
BTW, Bears win and I will see you all in New Orleans on the boss's dime! So in other words, Cam is going to throw for about 500 and 4.
BTW, I tweeted out on Monday night that the Colts should trade Andrew Luck and keep the GOAT Jacoby Brissett. Some thought I was joking. Some thought I was dead serious. And here's the real answer
Jay Cutler is four-points better against the Jets than he is against the rest of the NFL. That's great and all, but I can't go there. And watch, this will be the game where he rakes. Can NFL players rake?
C.J. Beathard is my Danger Zone pick of the week. But damn, don't do something crazy like play him over Wentz just because you saw it on the show. Or do you? The DZU has been on fire.
Joe Flacco was great the last time he traveled to Minnesota. Which must seem like a decade ago. This season, Flacco does not have a game with 250 yards passing. Only one game with two touchdowns (which came against the Browns so that doesn't count). And, AND, he's yet to post a passer rating above 100. So, needless to say, this is the only time Flacco will be in Minnesota this year.
Image I love everything about The Shield coming back to RAW. But why did they use the Sierra Hotel India ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ entrance for RAW (which is free) instead of making it a big moment on the PPV? They did that the first time when Finn Balor did the "Demon" entrance during a RAW right before the PPV as well. It's OK to save some of the cool stuff for the things we are actually paying for. But maybe this got more buys. I'm not a TV executive.
Image I swear, if they are somehow going to ruin A.J. Styles vs. Nakamura for WrestleMania, I don't know what I'm going to do. My biggest fear is they want Jinder to go over Styles clean so he can have wins over Nak and A.J. headed into his big match against Brock Lesnar. And why are the secondary titles the best titles in the WWE? Both shows. Well, actually, the U.S. title kind of sucks now with Barron Corbin out there jobbing in non-title match losses and such.
Image And oh my, God. Kane? Are we really going with Kane here? I guess it makes sense. Roman Reigns retired his brother. I mean, they are brothers, right? Edge and Christian went from brothers to best friends, so you never know. But that was like the worst outcome for that match. I know it wasn't going to be Kenny Omega or anything cool. Because the good stuff is saved for NXT. But come on with this (expletive). And hey, when Cody Rhodes returns, he's coming straight back to the WWE and not NXT, right?
Jordan Howard set career highs in carries (36) and rushing yards (167) in Week 6 at Baltimore. He's huge to the Bears' success. But the Panthers rank fifth in rush defense this season. Nobody has bested LeGarrette Blount's 67 yards against them in Week 6. But it's trending up!
I know most aren't in a position to sit Howard this week. But I've actually seen it in my mentions. Don't get mad at me.
Melvin Gordon had another fine game. Yeah, I just don't see it. I mean, it's obviously working for him. But it's like watching my buddy win betting the hard ways on the craps table. The odds should catch up with him sooner rather than later, but you might as well enjoy it while the getting is good.
Philip Rivers has historically struggled against the Broncos. But damn, he's using Gordon like vintage Danny Woodhead recently. And I'm putting it over on this side because I have Rivers in a 14-teamer. I need some points.
I feel like the judge in the Ezekiel Elliott case is like that substitute teacher who doesn't want to collect the student's homework.
The Super Bowl is in Minnesota. Just in case you didn't get that joke in the Flacco comment. Just wanted to make sure. I know that was like six entries ago, it was on my mind.
Image I'm going to hate this World Series.
Jordy Nelson has 59 receiving touchdowns in 116 games with Aaron Rodgers. He's had four in 11 without him. I'm not saying to bench him. I've provided information. Which I don't like.
I would do what I can to move Stefon Diggs this week. I actually had to move him for James White and Carson Wentz in a 14-team league. Our quarterbacks are actually valuable in that league and I had to pull the trigger. That was smart, right? I feel like White is a low-key nice PPR play.
I just realized I don't have Alshon Jeffery on any team. I'm good with that. Watch out for Nelson SwAgholor this week.
I know I hit on Bennie Fowler on the other side, but ICYMI, he thrived with DT and Manny Sanders as cover. Don't think he gets two touchdowns as the "man" now.
I drafted Gronk in a ton of leagues this year. I hate my non-Gronk teams. If you're in a similar situation, don't play Jason Witten. The 49ers are weirdly tough against tight ends. I have no idea why.
The Saints defense is playing pretty well, too. They are opportunistic on defense. Which is great. Since Week 3, the Saints are sixth in points per game, fourth in yards allowed and second in yards per play. They've allowed an average of 17 points in their last three games and have nine takeaways after not producing a single one in the first two games. You might want to get rid of the "play your studs against the Saints defense" narrative.
The Jaguars defense ranks among the best this season. Third in passing yards allowed. First in sacks and takeaways. A.J. Bouye (when he was in Houston) and Jalen Ramsey limited T.Y. Hilton last year. Hilton caught six passes for on 11 targets for 76 yards. On the season.
Image One of the saddest things about football now is that I rarely get excited when my team (or my fantasy guys) scores a touchdown. I just sit there and wait for the other shoe to drop. Like I'm almost waiting for some obscure rule that's going to wipe the whole thing out. I really wish it wasn't this way. I want to be excited when my team scores. Instead I'm pessimistic and I'm like, "Oh great, how is this going to be ruined?" Like when your buddy invites you out for a fun pub crawl and then gets to the bar before he tells you, "Oh yeah, I invited my friend Greg." It's the worst.
Follow Adam Rank on Twitter @adamrank.
View all comments