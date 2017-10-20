Like/Dislike: C.J. Anderson will bounce back in Week 7

What we are talking about: C.J. Anderson Don't let last week scare you

Adrian Peterson No longer a pumpkin-filled burrito

Jordy Nelson Trying to move him in fantasy

I really want to trade away Jordy Nelson. Like really want to get rid of him. I mean, it was one thing to have to play this Packer when Aaron Rodgers was his quarterback, but I certainly don't want him now. It probably serves me right for drafting a Packer this season. So maybe this is all on me. And look, I'm a fan of Brett Hundley, dating back to his time at UCLA. He can be great. But this is going to be a significant drop off. Unless you guys weren't serious about Aaron Rodgers being the greatest quarterback who ever lived. You were serious, right? Here's the thing. It's not just the production and scoring. The one thing that was so great (annoying) about Rodgers was how he was able to keep drives alive. Like even in drives where the Packers didn't score (which seemed like never), they held on to the ball for sooooooo long. I know as a fan, it was always so frustrating to watch those games because it seemed like your offense was never on the field. Which I guess when Jay Cutler was your quarterback isn't the worst thing in the world. But I do feel that if Hundley produces more three-and-outs, and there are less offensive opportunities, some of these guys are going to start taking a hit fantasy-wise. Also, Jordy hasn't looked the same in a while. I feel like his production this year stemmed from the chemistry he had with Rodgers. Now that he's gone, I expect a lot of missed connections here. When you LOOK AT THE NUMBERS, his production without Rodgers is slightly down. Not a huge drop off. But Jordy doesn't look as good on film. That's why I'm so scared. The receiver I would want, though, is Davante Adams. He could be headed for a bigger target share. And if the team isn't scoring as much, and that defense gets exposed because Rodgers isn't there to protect them, then it's going to be Adams who benefits the most. So seriously, does anybody want to take Jordy off my hands? And without further ado ...