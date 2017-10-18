Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Detroit, Houston

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Dak Prescott vs. San Francisco 49ers Prescott has been hotter than a Texas sidewalk in the summer, scoring 22-plus fantasy points in each of his last three games. He should continue to produce against the 49ers, who have allowed 18-plus fantasy points to three of the last four quarterbacks to face them. That includes a pair of monster 23-plus point performances. vs. Matt Ryan vs. New England Patriots Ryan has been one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football this season, but he's still worth a roll of the dice ahead of a matchup against the Patriots. Their defense has allowed 300-plus passing yards to all six opposing quarterbacks, and no team has allowed more touchdowns (14) or fantasy points (24.2 PPG) to the position. vs. Carson Wentz vs. Washington Redskins Wentz has been hard for fantasy footballers to sit in recent weeks, scoring 21-plus fantasy points in two straight games. In those starts, he threw for a combined seven touchdown passes. I'd keep him active against the Redskins, who Wentz beat for 18.9 fantasy points in Week 1 ... and that was with cornerback Josh Norman in the mix. vs. Marcus Mariota vs. Cleveland Browns Mariota, listed as a sit 'em last week, scoring a modest 14.2 fantasy points in a win over the Colts. I like him to rebound against the Browns, who have been quite generous to quarterbacks. In fact, Cleveland has allowed the most touchdown passes (14) and the second-most fantasy points (20.53 PPG) to the position this season. vs. Russell Wilson vs. New York Giants Wilson has not has a great start to the season, scoring fewer than 16 fantasy points in three of his first five games. Still, he's well worth a start this week when the Seahawks travel to the Big Apple to face the Giants. Over their last three games, their defense has allowed an average of more than 21 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Start 'Em: Carson Palmer vs Rams (London), Tyrod Taylor vs. Buccaneers

Sleepers: Jared Goff vs. Cardinals (London), Blake Bortles at Colts

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Philip Rivers vs. Denver Broncos Rivers, listed as a sit 'em last week, finished with 14.2 fantasy points in a win over the Raiders. He should remain on the bench against the Broncos, who have allowed just 14.5 points to quarterbacks. What's more, Rivers has finished with fewer than 14 fantasy points in all but three of his 12 career home starts against the lightning bolts. vs. Jameis Winston vs. Buffalo Bills Winston suffered an injured right shoulder last week and is questionable to suit up against the Bills. Even if he does, however, fantasy fans should avoid the former Florida State Seminole. Buffalo has surrendered just two touchdown passes in their first five games, and no quarterback has scored more than 13.3 points against them. vs. Eli Manning vs. Seattle Seahawks Manning might have led the Giants to a shocking win over the Broncos last week, but his stats (128 yards, TD) were not stellar. With his top wide receivers on the sidelines and a brutal matchup against a well rested Seattle defense next on the schedule, the veteran signal-caller needs to be on the bench ... if not on the waiver wire. vs. Jacoby Brissett vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Brissett has been a popular streamer in recent weeks, but he's finished with mixed results. I wouldn't expect him to produce a big stat line this week, as he faces a Jaguars defense that has allowed just four touchdown passes and the fewest fantasy points (6.19 PPG) to quarterbacks. Brissett could even be dropped in many leagues. vs. Andy Dalton vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Dalton has been a far better fantasy option since the Bengals made the switch to Bill Lazor as their offensive coordinator, throwing seven touchdown passes in his last three games. However, that's not enough to start him against the Steelers. Their defense has allowed just four touchdown passes and 9.8 points per game to quarterbacks. Sit 'Em: Trevor Siemian at Chargers, Jay Cutler vs. Jets

Busts: Ben Roethlisberger vs. Bengals, Josh McCown at Dolphins

