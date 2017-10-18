Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Detroit, Houston

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Carlos Hyde vs. Dallas Cowboys Hyde is coming off a solid two-touchdown performance against the Redskins, and I like him to produce a nice line against another NFC East team, the Cowboys. Their defense has surrendered 13-plus PPR points to at least one back in every single game this season, and two of those games saw them allow 20-plus points to a runner. vs. Mark Ingram vs. Green Bay Packers Ingram went off against the Lions last week, posting two touchdowns and 30 PPR points in his first game of the season without Peterson on the roster. The Alabama product and his backfield mate Alvin Kamara, should remain in fantasy lineups against a Packers defense that has allowed double-digit PPR points to seven different backs. vs. Jay Ajayi vs. New York Jets Ajayi put himself back in the good graces of fantasy fans a week ago, rushing for 130 yards in a win over the Falcons. While he still hasn't found the end zone, he should make some noise against the Jets. New York has allowed the second-most scrimmage yards (187 YPG) and the third-most fantasy points (32.7 PPG) to runners on the road. vs. Adrian Peterson vs. Los Angeles Rams Peterson was one of the bigger whiffs in this column last week, as he turned back time and went for 134 yards, two touchdowns and 25.4 fantasy points against the Buccaneers. I'm not sure he'll hit that level again, but you have to like him as a flex starter (at least) versus a Rams team that has allowed the most fantasy points to backs. vs. C.J. Anderson vs. Los Angeles Chargers Anderson saw a mere nine carries last week and failed to produce despite a good matchup against the Giants, but I think there will be an over correction against the Chargers. Los Angeles has allowed six different running backs to score 13 or more PPR points this year, including three with 16-plus points. Look for Anderson to rebound. Start 'Em: Jerick McKinnon vs. Ravens, Joe Mixon at Steelers

Sleepers: Tevin Coleman at Patriots, Dion Lewis vs. Falcons

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - LeGarrette Blount vs. Washington Redskins Blount has been a roller coaster ride for fantasy owners this season, scoring nine or fewer points in two straight games after going for double digits in the previous two. I'd keep him on the bench against the Redskins, who have allowed just three rushing touchdowns to backs and held Blount to 46 yards on the ground back in Week 1. vs. Matt Forte vs. Miami Dolphins Forte saw 58 percent of the Jets offensive snaps a week ago, and his 16.1 PPR points was his best total of the season. Regardless, the veteran can't be trusted ahead of this week's matchup in Miami (with or without Bilal Powell). The Dolphins have let just one runner (Kamara) score more than 10.7 PPR points in their last four games. vs. Samaje Perine vs. Philadelphia Eagles Perine was a decent flex option last week, but his numbers weren't all that impressive. Aside from his touchdown, the rookie averaged 2.6 yards per attempt and trailed Chris Thompson in snaps and touches. Perine also has a bad matchup against the Eagles, who have allowed just one runner (Kareem Hunt) to rush for more than 35 yards. vs. Eddie Lacy vs. New York Giants The Giants have allowed five different running backs to score 12-plus PPR points this season, which could tempt some to take a chance on Lacy or Thomas Rawls. That would be unwise, however, as neither has established himself atop the depth chart. In what will remain a committee mess, I'd still steer clear of Seattle running backs. vs. Orleans Darkwa vs. Seattle Seahawks Some owners might want to start Darkwa after he lit up the Broncos for 117 rushing yards a week ago, but that would be a case of chasing fantasy points. He has a bad matchup against the Seahawks, who have allowed three rushing touchdowns and an average of 19.5 PPR points a game to the position. That's the fourth-fewest in the NFL. Sit 'Em: Alex Collins at Vikings, Isaiah Crowell vs. Titans

Busts: Marshawn Lynch vs. Chiefs (TNF), Frank Gore vs. Jaguars

