Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Detroit, Houston

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Michael Crabtree vs. Kansas City Chiefs Crabtree has emerged as the top fantasy wideout in Oakland, as Amari Cooper's statistical hibernation continues to frustrate owners. The Texans Tech product should be seen as a must start against the Chiefs, who have surrendered 10 touchdowns and an average of 39.4 PPR points per game to wide receivers. That's the most in the league. vs. Dez Bryant vs. San Francisco 49ers Bryant ranks outside of the top 25 PPR wide receivers after six weeks, but he's a virtual must start in what is a plus matchup against the 49ers. Their defense has allowed an average of more than 34 PPR points per game to wideouts on their home field, and the Cowboys could expand Bryant's targets with Ezekiel Elliott potentially out of the mix. vs. Adam Thielen vs. Baltimore Ravens Thielen has been a targets machine for the Vikings and fantasy owners alike, as he ranks seventh among wide receivers. What's more impressive is that despite not scoring a single touchdown this season, he still ranks 13th in PPR scoring at the position. So despite a tough matchup against the Ravens, I'd keep Thielen in your lineups. vs. Pierre Garcon vs. Dallas Cowboys Garcon has produced nice numbers for fantasy footballers in PPR leagues, scoring 10-plus points four times this season including three times in his last four games. He should continue to produce against the Cowboys, who have surrendered four touchdowns and the second-most PPR points (46.4 PPG) to wide receivers on the road this year. vs. Rishard Matthews vs. Cleveland Browns Matthews has scored 10-plus PPR points just once in his last three games, but he's worth a roll of the dice ahead of this week's matchup in Cleveland. The Browns have surrendered seven touchdowns to wide receivers, and five different players at the position have scored 13-plus PPR points. I consider Matthews a viable PPR flex option. Start 'Em: Kelvin Benjamin at Bears, Chris Hogan vs. Falcons

Sleepers: Taylor Gabriel at Patriots, Bennie Fowler at Chargers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Sammy Watkins vs. Arizona Cardinals Watkins, listed as a sit 'em last week, finished with 2.1 PPR points. He's now had fewer than three PPR points in three straight games, so this is more of a trend than an outlier for the veteran. While the matchup against Arizona would be a lot better if cornerback Patrick Peterson were sidelined, Watkins remains tough to trust. vs. Alshon Jeffery vs. Washington Redskins Jeffery scored 11.1 PPR points in a win over the Panthers, and that's been right around his ceiling over the last four weeks. Next up is a date with the Redskins, who held the veteran to 8.8 PPR points back in Week 1. Washington has also allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing No. 1 wideouts, so I'd beware Jeffery this week. vs. Martavis Bryant vs. Cincinnati Bengals Bryant has been a much better fantasy option at home, but there's still major cause for concern heading a matchup against Cincinnati. Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster has seen more snaps on a regular basis, and Bryant has averaged 5.3 targets over Pittsburgh's last three games. The Bengals defense has been tough against wideouts, too. vs. Terrelle Pryor vs. Philadelphia Eagles Pryor has a nice matchup on paper this week, as the Eagles have allowed the fifth-most standard points (24.5 PPG) to wide receivers. But let's take a look at the last two games ... in that time, the opposition's top wideout has combined to score 15 points and no touchdowns. Philadelphia also held Pryor to 6.6 points back in Week 1. vs. DeSean Jackson vs. Buffalo Bills Fantasy fans in standard leagues might want to consider sitting Jackson this week. While he's averaged over 10 points in his last two games, Buffalo's defense has been more than formidable against wide receivers. In fact, A.J. Green is the lone player at the position to score more than 9.8 standard points against them thus far. Sit 'Em: Jermaine Kearse at Dolphins, John Brown at Rams (London)

Busts: T.Y. Hilton vs. Jaguars, Jeremy Maclin at Vikings

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!