Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Detroit, Houston

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jimmy Graham vs. New York Giants Graham has caught fire after a slow start, scoring 10-plus PPR points in three straight games despite scoring just one touchdown in that time. He should find the end zone this week, though, as he'll face a Giants defense that has surrendered the most yards, the most touchdown catches and the most fantasy points to tight ends. vs. Delanie Walker vs. Cleveland Browns Despite a few down weeks in the stat sheets this season, Walker remains one of the top tight ends in fantasy football. He's a must-start against the Browns, who have surrendered four top-10 fantasy tight end performances in six weeks and the second-most points to the position. Cleveland has also allowed the most catches to tight ends. vs. Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. Miami Dolphins Seferian-Jenkins has become a fixture in the start 'em portion of this column. Over the last three weeks, he's seen 78 percent of the offensive snaps while also ranking tied for third in targets (23) at the position. I'd keep ASJ in your lineup this week as well, as the Dolphins have allowed the third-most PPR points to tight ends. vs. Kyle Rudolph vs. Baltimore Ravens Rudolph has been up and down in the stat sheets this season, but you have to like this week's matchup against the Ravens. Their defensive unit has given up double-digit PPR points to four tight ends this season, including two (Dion Sims, Zach Miller) a week ago. Baltimore has also allowed the second-most touchdowns to the position. vs. Hunter Henry vs. Denver Broncos Henry has been on fire, scoring two touchdowns and an average of 12.3 PPR points in his last three games. He also saw 83 percent of the Chargers offensive snaps last week, compared to 57 percent for Antonio Gates. I like Henry to post another nice stat line versus a Broncos defense that has allowed the fifth-most points to tight ends. Start 'Em: Cameron Brate at Bills, Evan Engram vs. Seahawks

Sleepers: Austin Hooper at Patriots, Vernon Davis at Eagles

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Martellus Bennett vs. New Orleans Saints Bennett has been a disappointment for fantasy owners, ranking just 28th in points among tight ends while scoring fewer than six points in all six of his games in standard formats. While he could become a security blanket of sorts for Brett Hundley, Bennett and all of Green Bay's pass catchers take a major hit without Aaron Rodgers. vs. Jason Witten vs. San Francisco 49ers Witten has scored fewer than two PPR points in two of his last three games, and an upcoming matchup in San Francisco isn't favorable when you look at it on paper. No team has surrendered fewer fantasy points to tight ends than the Niners, who have held the trio of Greg Olsen, Jimmy Graham and Jordan Reed to a mere 12.6 PPR points. vs. Coby Fleener vs. Green Bay Packers Fleener has seen his numbers sink in recent weeks, as he's scored a combined 7.2 fantasy points in his last three games and was held without a point in last week's win over the Lions. Next up is a date with the Packers, who haven't allowed a touchdown and rank as the third-toughest defense for opposing tight ends to score against. vs. Jared Cook vs. Kansas City Chiefs It seems like Cook is ranked among the top 15 fantasy tight ends every week, and every week he fails to meet expectations. That was the case last week, as he scored 3.4 PPR points against the Chargers and has now failed to score more than eight points in four of his last five games. I'd keep Cook out of the kitchen this weekend. vs. Julius Thomas vs. New York Jets Thomas has had a less than stellar start to his Miami career, posting 108 yards with no touchdowns in his first five games. He's also seen a mere 21 targets, and his snap count has been up and down all season. While the Jets have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends, two went to Rob Gronkowski last week. Keep Thomas on the bench. Sit 'Em: David Njoku vs. Titans, Jesse James vs. Bengals

Busts: Jack Doyle vs. Jaguars, Tyler Kroft at Steelers

