Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Kickers

Byes: Detroit, Houston

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Dan Bailey vs. San Francisco 49ers Bailey has had a slow start to the season, scoring a combined 24 fantasy points in his last four games. That streak of modest production should end this week, however, as the 49ers have allowed 11 or more fantasy points to four of the first six kickers to face them. Coming off a bye week, Bailey could be available in some fantasy leagues too. vs. Wil Lutz vs. Green Bay Packers Listed as a start 'em last week, Lutz scored 10 fantasy points in a win over the Lions. It was his third double-digit performance of the season, and he's now scored no fewer than eight points in a game. I'd keep him in your starting lineup against the Packers, who have allowed an average of almost nine fantasy points per game to kickers. vs. Graham Gano vs. Chicago Bears Gano has had a hot start in the stat sheets, scoring nine or more fantasy points in all but one of his first six games this season. That streak should continue when the Panthers head to Chicago to face the Bears. Opposing kickers have averaged nine fantasy points per game against them, and three of them have finished in double digits. vs. Jake Elliott vs. Washington Redskins Elliott has been on absolute fire since taking over as the kicker in Philadelphia, scored 10 or more fantasy points in each of his last four games. A free agent in more than 80 percent of NFL.com leagues, he should be added and started ahead of a matchup against the Redskins. Their defense has allowed 8.6 points per game to kickers. Start 'Em: Stephen Gostkowski vs. Falcons, Harrison Butker at Raiders (TNF)

Sleepers: Nick Novak vs. Broncos, Josh Lambo at Colts

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Adam Vinatieri vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Vinatieri scored a solid 12 fantasy points in last week's loss to the Titans and has now put up 30 combined points over his last two games. Still, a difficult matchup against the Jaguars makes him a far less attractive option. Jacksonville has surrendered an average of just seven fantasy points to opposing kickers on the road this season. vs. Cody Parkey vs. New York Jets Parkey scored a respectable eight fantasy points in last week's win over the Falcons, but an upcoming matchup against the Jets makes him less attractive as a potential streamer. Four of the first six kickers to oppose them have finished with six or fewer points, including Parkey who finished with a goose egg against them in Week 4. vs. Phil Dawson vs. Los Angeles Rams Dawson has been inconsistent for fantasy fans this season, scoring eight or fewer points four times including last week's eight-point effort against the Buccaneers. Next on the schedule is a "road" date in London against the Rams, who have surrendered an average of just seven fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season. vs. Chris Boswell vs. Cincinnati Bengals Boswell has averaged a mere 6.7 fantasy points over the last four weeks, and an upcoming AFC North matchup with the Bengals isn't a good one on paper. Cincinnati's defense has surrendered an average of just seven fantasy points per game to kickers, and that total declines to five points on the road. I'd keep Boswell on the sidelines. Sit 'Em: Randy Bullock at Steelers, Chandler Catanzaro at Dolphins

Busts: Giorgio Tavecchio vs. Chiefs (TNF), Kai Forbath vs. Ravens

