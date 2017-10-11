Picking the Perfect Week 6 fantasy football lineup

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well, don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 6 from The NFL Fantasy Stronghold.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 6 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

Deshaun Watson has been hotter than a Houston sidewalk in August over the past few weeks, so why not start him against the woebegone Browns? Todd Gurley going against the worst run defense in the league is a no-brainer. Also a no-brainer? Starting Kareem Hunt, aka the best back in fantasy football. Against a bad Titans defense, the T.Y. in T.Y. Hilton should stand for "thank you." Keenan Allen against the Raiders gives me a chance to break out this photo again. The Giants are incredibly short-handed when it comes to pass-catchers but Evan Engram against the No Fly Zone seems ... bold. The Falcons defense should #RiseUp against a floundering Miami offense. And Matt Bryant.

Alex Gelhar's Week 6 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

Drew Brees coming off a bye is usually easy money. Even more so when he's at home. Leonard Fournette going against a bad Rams run defense is a pretty safe call. Hi, Todd Gurley. 'Sup, T.Y. Hilton? Hopefully, the Falcons drew up some touchdown scoring plays for Julio Jones during the bye week. Yo, Evan Engram! The Broncos going against a depleted Giants offense feels like fun. And Brandon McManus.

Matt Harmon's Week 6 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

Hey everyone, Drew Brees is back! So is Leonard Fournette. Harmon's thinking outside the box by going with Doug Martin against a Cardinals defense that's been pretty stingy versus running backs. You know who hasn't been stingy? The Eagles secondary. Which is good news for Kelvin Benjamin. Chris Hogan probably hasn't gotten enough love from us fantasy writer types. Thankfully, there's Matt Harmon (and the Jets secondary). Travis Kelce is like having an extra receiver in the lineup. The Ravens will get their chance to make life hard on rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. And Matt Bryant.

Marcas Grant's Week 6 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

Ben Roethlisberger on the road against the Chiefs? Yep. I'm going there. Do not @ me. Check it out, Leonard Fournette and Todd Gurley are still here. If I'm believing in Big Ben, it only makes sense to roll with Antonio Brown. I don't care who Mike Evans is matching up with, this Bucs-Cardinals game could be a high-scoring one and he should see targets. Delanie Walker is a big part of Tennessee's passing game no matter who's at quarterback. The Broncos are back. And Matt Prater.

Those are our picks for Week 6. Hit us up on Twitter with your lineup. Enjoy the games!

