Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Defenses

Byes: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Seattle

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins The Falcons defenders will be rested coming off a bye, and a matchup against the Dolphins makes this unit one of the most attractive in fantasy football. Miami and their turnover-prone quarterback Jay Cutler have been a favorable matchup for defenses this season, allowing more than 10 fantasy points a game. vs. Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants The Broncos might have been dropped in some leagues coming off a bye week, so check to see if their defense is available. Regardless, owners should put the "No Fly Zone" into their lineups ahead of a matchup against the Giants. New York is in a tough spot, losing Odell Beckham Jr. and several other wideouts to injuries last weekend. vs. Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears Listed as a start 'em last week, the Ravens D/ST finished with an impressive 12 fantasy points in a win over the Raiders. I'd continue to roll with the black birds this week, as a matchup against the Bears and their rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is favorable. Defenses have averaged 9.2 fantasy points against the Bears this season. vs. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers The Chiefs defense has been solid this season, scoring nine or more fantasy points in each of its last three games. That streak could hit four straight against the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger, who threw five picks last week and has looked like a shell of the quarterback he once was. We all know Big Ben struggles on the road, too. Start 'Em: Jaguars D/ST vs. Rams, Texans D/ST at Browns

Sleepers: Redskins D/ST vs. 49ers, Titans D/ST vs. Colts (MNF)

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs The Steelers were a popular streaming option last week against the Jaguars and well, that didn't work out with a mere five points scored. Next up is a difficult road matchup against a Chiefs offense that has turned the football over just once this season. No team has finished with more than five fantasy points against them, either. vs. Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars It looks odd on the surface, but facing Blake Bortles and the Jaguars is now a bad matchup for opposing defenses. While the Titans did score nine fantasy points against them in Week 2, Jacksonville's other four opposing defenses have combined to score just five fantasy points. That's enough to keep the Rams defense on the sidelines. vs. New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos The Giants defense has failed to live up to the expectations of fantasy owners this season, ranking 30th in points at the position. Next up is a road date with the Broncos, who are coming off a bye week and have been tough on defenses. In fact, the average fantasy points scored against them so far this season is just 5.75 per game to this point. vs. New York Jets vs. New England Patriots The Jets defense was a popular streaming option last week, but that was due to a favorable matchup against the Browns. An upcoming contest against Tom Brady and the Patriots is not so favorable, however. In fact, defensive units have averaged four fantasy points against New England this season. It's now time to ground these Jets. Sit 'Em: Cardinals D/ST vs. Buccaneers, Packers D/ST at Vikings

Busts: Lions D/ST at Saints, Vikings D/ST vs. Packers

