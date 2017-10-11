Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Seattle

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Dustin Hopkins vs. San Francisco 49ers Hopkins has scored eight or more fantasy points in three straight games, and this week's matchup against the 49ers bodes well for him to produce another nice stat line. Their defense has allowed 11 or more fantasy points to four of the first five kickers to face them, including 18 points to ageless wonder Adam Vinatieri just last week. vs. Brandon McManus vs. New York Giants McManus was on fire before the Broncos bye week, scoring 10 fantasy points in each of his last two games. I'd get him back into your starting lineup against the Giants, who have allowed an average of close to 10 fantasy points per game to kickers. What's more, just one kicker has scored fewer than eight fantasy points against them. vs. Matt Prater vs. New Orleans Saints Prater has scored just 12 combined fantasy points in his last two games, but I like him to rebound in what is a plus matchup against the Saints. Both of the kickers to face New Orleans in a dome (Kai Forbath, Stephen Gostkowski) scored double-digit fantasy points against them, and a contest versus the Lions could be high scoring. vs. Ryan Succop vs. Indianapolis Colts Succop has posted a combined six fantasy points over the last two weeks, but he's still a viable option ahead of this week's game against the Colts. Thus far, their defense has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points (9.8 PPG) to opposing kickers. Of course, Succop would be less attractive if Marcus Mariota were unable to start again. Start 'Em: Cody Parkey at Falcons, Adam Vinatieri at Titans (MNF)

Sleepers: Kai Forbath vs. Packers, Nick Novak at Raiders

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Chris Boswell vs. Kansas City Chiefs Boswell has produced a combined 17 fantasy points in his last two games, but this week's matchup against the Chiefs makes him a risk. Kansas City has been tough on kickers, allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points (6.2 PPG) to the position. Also, the veteran scored a combined eight fantasy points in his first two road games. vs. Phil Dawson vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dawson has been a viable matchup-based starter for fantasy owners this season, but an upcoming game against the Buccaneers doesn't bode well for his chances to produce. Tampa Bay has surrendered an average of just 7.35 fantasy points per game this season, which ranks 22nd in the league. I'd keep Dawson on the sidelines this weekend. vs. Giorgio Tavecchio vs. Los Angeles Chargers Tavecchio had a solid start to the season, scoring a combined 27 fantasy points in his first two games. Since then, however, he's scored 13 points in his last three contests. That's due in large part to a Raiders offense that has sputtered with Derek Carr out of action. Even if Carr returns, Tavecchio will remain a risk for owners. vs. Jason Myers vs. Los Angeles Rams Myers has been relatively quiet after a solid start to the season, scoring a combined 14 fantasy points in his last two games. Owners shouldn't expect a major increase in production this week either, as he faces a Rams defense that has allowed an average of 7.4 fantasy points a game to kickers. Keep Myers out of your starting lineup. Sit 'Em: Harrison Butker vs. Steelers, Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Browns

Busts: Greg Zuerlein at Jaguars, Graham Gano vs. Eagles (TNF)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!